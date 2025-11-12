Senior Project Manager - Option for a Permanent Position
2025-11-12
We're seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to lead large-scale manufacturing investment and industrialization projects for a global industrial company. This opportunity is intended for candidates who share a mutual ambition to transition into a permanent position after an initial contract period.
In this key position, you'll take end-to-end ownership - from feasibility and RFQ through procurement, FAT/SAT, process validation, and final handover to production.
The role demands strong leadership, structure, and the ability to deliver results through cross-functional collaboration. You'll be joining at a pivotal stage to establish and launch a major investment project, ensuring alignment between technical, commercial, and operational teams.
Key Responsibilities
Lead manufacturing and industrialization projects through all execution phases
Oversee project planning, budgeting, risk management, and resource allocation
Collaborate with engineering, production, procurement, and quality departments
Manage supplier selection, contract setup, and commercial negotiations
Supervise FAT (Factory Acceptance Test), SAT (Site Acceptance Test), and validation activities
Ensure a seamless handover to the production organization
Qualifications and Experience
Proven background managing manufacturing or industrialization projects, ideally involving CNC machinery, milling, turning, or drilling
Excellent organizational, planning, and communication skills
Strong grasp of commercial project management, including supplier management, contract setup and negotiations
Experience with SAP or similar ERP systems is an advantage
Demonstrated ability to lead teams and deliver complex projects on time and within budget
Your Profile
A results-oriented, structured leader with strong analytical skills
Clear communicator with excellent stakeholder management abilities
Pragmatic, proactive, and effective in complex technical and organizational settings
Collaborative mindset with the ability to build trust and drive cross-functional alignment
Please submit your application and CV in English!
Start Date & Application:
Start date: ASAP/ 2025-12-01
End date: 2026-11-30
Workload: 100%
Location: Västerås
Application Deadline: 2025-11-16
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com
