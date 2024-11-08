Senior Project Engineer
The opportunity
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues meet the world's needs for sustainable, flexible and insecure energy?
We are now looking for several Senior Project Engineer who will be a part of our department at TPC. As a Senior Project Engineer, you will be responsible for the design and delivery for climate/HVAC system within HVDC deliveries to HVDC projects. Our team culture is flexible and cooperative with highest regards for safety and occupational health.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
In this position we offer Hybrid work solutions, where you can work from Ludvika and Västerås.
How you 'll make an impact
Technical deliveries (including Requirement specifications, BOQ, load list, etc.) to tender/project/procurement team of the Climate/HVAC System
Have knowledge about the main circuit apparatus requirements in HVDC or high voltage areas.
Familiar with understanding the Client's Technical Specifications and ensuring the climate/HVAC system meet these as well as converter equipment requirements.
Have knowledge in building services (auxiliary systems) and interfaces with buildings
Reviewing design, drawings and documents that are related to Climate/HVAC system
Coordinating end delivery of the climate/HVAC System and performing end-customer training for climate/HVAC system.
Familiar with RAM study. Experience with RAM analysis in HVDC projects or other power plants is advantageous.
Performing site inspection/commissioning and providing site support
Your background
Educational background within heat transfer and fluid mechanic field (B.Sc. or M.Sc.)
Several years working experience within design of heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
Experience with HVDC main circuit apparatus requirements is an advantage.
Being familiar with the control of climate/HVAC system
Working experience with thermal modelling software is an advantage.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven individual who thrives in a constantly changing environment. You actively seek collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders, valuing diverse perspectives.
As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written, and spoken alike. Swedish is an added merit.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager Shabnam Shojaei, shabnam.shojaei@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy answer your questions about this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
