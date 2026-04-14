Senior Project Controller ABB Machines
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2026-04-14
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
På ABB hjälper vi industrier att bli mer resurseffektiva och renare - och varje person här bidrar till resultaten. Du kommer att få möjlighet att leda, få stöd att växa och kunna vara stolt över den påverkan vi skapar tillsammans. Gå med oss och hjälp till att driva det som driver världen.
Denna position rapporterar till:
Finance Manager
__
We are looking for a Senior Project Controller to join our Motion High Power division team (at Machines). In this role, you will manage financial management across multiple international projects, acting as a key business partner to the organization You will play a central role in driving project performance, ensuring financial accuracy, and contributing to strategic decision-making.
You will collaborate closely with project managers, engineering, and leadership teams, helping to shape best practices, strengthen governance, and support the long-term growth and competitiveness of our Motion High Power business.
Your Responsibilities
As a Senior Project Controller, you will:
Drive all financial activities across assigned projects, ensuring strong financial control, performance, and accurate accounting, reporting, and invoicing.
Act as a trusted business partner to Project Managers, supporting all financial and commercial matters and sharing responsibility for project execution
Optimize project cash flow, revenues, and gross margin in collaboration with the Project team
Ensure accuracy of project balance sheet, income statement, cash flow, and monthly/quarterly forecasts
Manage financial risks, including currency exposure, bonds, guarantees, tax considerations, and overall project risk/opportunity identification and mitigation
Support project planning and execution by contributing to cost reports, monthly project reviews, and promoting commercial awareness within the team
Provide financial input during tender processes, advising on financial aspects to support effective decision-making
Your Background
Proven experience in project controlling (minimum 5 years) Bachelor's degree or higher in accounting, finance or other related discipline.
Solid understanding of financial reporting, forecasting, and project accounting
Experience working with SAP
Ability to manage financial risks and improve project performance
Solid analytical skills and attention to detail
Excellent communication skills in Swedish & English, with the ability to collaborate across functions
Experience working in project-based environments, ideally within engineering or industrial sectors
More About us
ABB Motion High Power Division (Machines) offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large motors, generators and synchronous condensers. From general purpose to highly customized designs, across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments.
Hiring Manager Tomas Andersson, +46 73 085 80 20 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 07; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is May 3rd. The interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our preemployment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
För att bygga en renare och smartare framtid krävs alla sorters människor: de nyfikna, de modiga och de kreativa. Därför välkomnar vi människor med alla bakgrunder och erfarenheter.
Är du redo att göra skillnad?
Ansök idag eller besök https://www.abb.com
för att lära dig mer om hur våra lösningar påverkar hela världen. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9852643