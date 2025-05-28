Senior Project Controller
Linxon Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2025-05-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linxon Sweden AB i Västerås
Join US!!!
As one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation.
As a single point of contact we combine the accumulated knowhow of key-suppliers and contractors so that customers benefit from efficient solutions, increased industrial productivity and a lower environmental impact in a sustainable way.
What will you do?
Key Areas of Responsibility:
Controlling - Work closely with the project management team to understand change and risks. Addressing mitigations and communicating them with stakeholders. Forecasting and analysis of project progress and cost.
Commercial - Understand our contracts and how they pertain to invoicing and changes.
Cash Management - Ensure positive cash flow while also looking for improvement opportunities.
Reporting - Working with the HUB and Project to report on project progress, cost status, cash revenue and risk.
Position Parameters:
On time delivery
Understanding and satisfaction of information needs of internal and external stakeholders.
Maintaining strong collaborative relationships with project teams and finance
Accuracy of forecast and budget info
Awareness of project developments
Experience, Education and other Required:
Bachelor's/Master's Degree in Finance / Accounting
3-5 years' experience as a Project Controller in a Contracting Environment, or Industrial / Construction Projects
Good knowledge in Budgeting, Cash Calls, Cost Allocations and Project Finance.
Experienced in Budget Allocation and establishing Cost Baselines
Knowledge of Procurement follow-up/cost analysis & BOQ Analysis.
Detailed oriented and good with numbers
A high degree of accuracy and attention to detail required.
Awareness of time-related analysis.
Excellent computer literacy with experience in Planning and Cost control Standard tools and software, as well as Excel.
Experience from working with PIMS is a plus.
About Linxon:
Shaping energy solutions to empower sustainable connectivity.
We combine Atkins Realis project management expertise and Hitachi energy's deep technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations - we are Linxon.
Linxon's vision is to deliver the best market offer for turnkey substation projects through world-class power technologies and highest level of competence in managing infrastructure projects Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linxon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559128-7106)
Port-Anders Gata 3 5TR (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9365738