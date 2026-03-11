Senior Product Owner Automotive Systems
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will take end-to-end product ownership of core applications within the automotive aftermarket domain, supporting workshops, service operations, diagnostics, parts and regulatory compliance. The assignment is set in a complex, integration-heavy environment where business needs, technical dependencies and compliance requirements must come together in stable, value-driven solutions.
In this role, you will act as the link between business and technology, guiding product direction, prioritization and lifecycle management across a portfolio of business-critical systems.
Job DescriptionOwn the product roadmap and lifecycle for assigned aftermarket applications.
Manage and prioritize the product backlog in line with business priorities and product direction.
Collaborate with stakeholders, including workshop users and support functions, to understand needs and translate them into product decisions.
Lead sprint planning and coordinate releases with development and business stakeholders.
Act as the main interface towards external system suppliers and distributed development teams.
Ensure application stability, performance and long-term sustainability.
Drive alignment between applications, integrations and the broader system landscape.
Contribute technical expertise in testing, installation and configuration of in-car digital user manual solutions.
Define and govern frameworks and processes for system access handling.
Take ownership of larger development initiatives as epic owner.
Act as GDPR point of contact for the relevant system portfolio.
Support regulatory topics, audits and RMI-related activities.
Drive service improvements through APIs, automation and data-driven solutions.
Requirements10+ years of experience as a product owner or in a similar role within complex system landscapes.
Extensive experience with automotive aftermarket systems and workshop operations.
Strong understanding of agile methodologies and the product development lifecycle.
Experience with backlog management tools such as Azure DevOps.
Experience working with external software suppliers and distributed development teams.
Solid understanding of integrations, APIs and data flows.
Strong understanding of vehicle diagnostics, DTC management, ECU architecture and software update processes in an aftermarket environment.
Technical understanding of Android-based in-car applications, ECU deployment and cloud-based distribution models.
Strong understanding of regulatory requirements related to automotive data and RMI.
Nice to havePrevious experience with workshop system portfolios.
