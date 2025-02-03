Senior Product Manager
2025-02-03
Company Description
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Product Managers at H&M are responsible for delivering exceptional value to our customers and end-users. The role involves managing the entire product development lifecycle.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Accountability for Customer Value: Create exceptional value for our customers and end-users.
Collaboration with Internal and External Partners: Work closely with vendors and internal partners to ensure the product(s) aligns with desired business outcomes and goals.
Understanding End-User Needs: Gain deep insights into the needs of customers and end-users through customer data, user interviews, and research. Collaborate closely with Product Design and Research teams, as necessary.
Industry and Competitive Monitoring: Track industry trends, and vendor offerings, and continuously monitor the competitive landscape.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with stakeholders across the company to understand the company strategy and develop a product strategy focused on solving the most critical problems.
Business Case Development: Create hypothesis-driven business cases to outline the expected value from products and secure funding.
Risk and Issue Management: Handle project risks and manage issues effectively.
Strategy and Roadmap Communication: Set and communicate a clear product strategy and roadmap to key stakeholders and the product team.
Collaboration with Engineering: Work closely with Engineering to ensure clear understanding of the team vision and product value proposition. Translate functional and non-functional requirements into concrete user stories that articulate value for the end user.
Product Solutioning: Lead the identification of the most suitable solution and manage the FRI/RFP process to select the optimal solution provider.
Product Delivery: Oversee the timely delivery of new features and products by securing appropriate resources to support business needs.
Business Process Implementation: Accountable for ensuring business processes are correctly implemented in the product and that end-users are properly onboarded.
Team Planning and Prioritization: Oversee team planning, maintaining the backlog, breaking down tasks into manageable deliverables, and prioritizing work to ensure effective execution by the product team.
Dependency Management: Align with other Product Managers to manage dependencies and ensure interfaces with other products are maintained.
Operational Stability and Security: Accountable for ensuring stable operations by ensuring the appropriate monitoring and incident processes are in place for your products. Ensure controls to safeguard systems, data, and network integrity and implemented and maintained.
Performance and Security Metrics: Define, implement, and track security and performance metrics associated with the product to ensure continual optimization, secure and stable performance.
Value Management: Responsible for the value associated with both development and operations/maintenance of products, including adherence to guidelines and guardrails (e.g., security, regulatory compliance). Maintain the financial health of products by optimizing cost efficiency and ensuring their sustained financial viability.
Qualifications
A bachelor's degree in a related discipline or equivalent work experience required.
3-7 years of demonstrated ability in product development and delivery preferred, ideally in the consumer retail industry.
Familiarity with product analytics tools and project management methodologies.
