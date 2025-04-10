Senior Product Manager
2025-04-10
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Are you a seasoned product leader who thrives at the intersection of tech and business? At H&M, we're looking for a Senior Product Manager to drive meaningful change across our IT landscape - with a focus on the tools that keep our stores running smoothly and our projects rolling.
As a Senior Product Manager in our NCG Product Team, you'll lead with purpose and deliver with precision. Your day-to-day will include:
Lead IT Product Strategies: Define and execute product strategies that solve real business needs and create user value.
Collaborate: Partner closely with Software engineers, business stakeholders, and vendors to drive impactful results.
Innovate: Use data and market research to uncover insights, validate hypotheses, and shape the future of our product portfolio.
Manage Roadmaps: Own the product roadmap, define priorities, and ensure timely, high-quality delivery.
Engage Stakeholders: Clearly communicate the product vision, gather input, and align expectations from idea to launch.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be a key player on the Non-Commercial Goods (NCG) Purchase product team, which supports the entire order-to-pay value chain for non-commercial goods - like print materials and store interiors.
Together with cross-functional teams, you'll drive the tech behind how our stores are set up and supported. Your work will ensure we have the right tools and systems in place to keep retail operations smooth, modern, and efficient.
WHO YOU ARE
As a Product Manager, you will leverage your experience and skills to own business-critical parts of our products. Your autonomy and expertise will shine as you interact with customers, analyze data, and experiment to validate new concepts. You'll play a pivotal role in cross-functional initiatives, embodying the role of a Product Manager. You're a strategic thinker and hands-on problem solver, ready to take ownership and move fast.
We are looking for people with
3 to 5+ years of experience in product management, ideally within tech or digital environments.
Leadership experience and have successfully led cross-functional product teams or large-scale initiatives.
Strong Stakeholder Collaboration skills and communicate clearly and confidently across disciplines-from engineers to stakeholders.
And people who are
Strong at problem-solving and analytical skills
Strong at communication skills, and capable of presenting and sharing findings in a clear way
Experienced in working with creating and/or implementing strategies
Strong at collaborative mindset with proven ability to build and establish relationships
Self-organized, take responsibility and accountability in reaching our deliverables across functions.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and interested candidates should apply before 20th of April 2025.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A unique and vibrant inclusive company.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
