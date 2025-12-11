Senior Product Engineer
We are growing! Our Technology team is looking for a Senior Product Engineer.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
Job responsibilities:
Participate in strategic planning and design, and provide technical information for technology improvement and strategic decision-making.
Responsible for the company's annual product development, technical optimization goals and plan design.
Responsible for the company's R&D budget design and control.
Responsible for the research and development of new technologies and new products.
Responsible for coordinating customer technical needs and communication, issuing product proposal, signing product standards, sample management, product promotion, data collection and archiving.
Responsible for the production, identification, review and management of new product samples, and assist in development of customers.
Responsible for organizing technical problem solving in project process.
Set up the BOM for new articles and make sure the cost and time calculations are relevant and up to date.
Job competence requirements:
Education level: At least BSc in engineering from university
Required experience: A few years of professional experience as a product engineer in the lithium-ion battery separator industry, alternatively a bachelor's degree engineer with several years of experience.
Competence:
Service minded and a doer.
Skilled in problem solving.
APQP or DFSS.
Have knowledge of at least English in speech and writing.
Good communication skills.
