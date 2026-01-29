Senior Procurement Professional
Professional Galaxy AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2026-01-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Ludvika
, Borlänge
, Arboga
, Västerås
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing. Our client within the Energy sector is looking for a Senior Procurement Professional in Ludvika.
Job summary As a Senior Procurement Professional you apply advanced knowledge of job area typically obtained through advanced education and work experience.
In this role, you will be accountable for obtaining goods/services required by the organization including: * Indirect Operations (e.g., Office Supplies, Computers, Travel, Maintenance, Machine Parts, etc.). * Direct Operations (e.g., Raw Materials and Services for Manufacturing, Production or Construction; Products for Retail, etc.)
Procurement processes include: * Product/Service Sourcing * Supplier Selection * Pricing/Terms Negotiation * Order Processing * Contract Administration * Supplier Performance Management * May include Strategic Sourcing
Responsibilities may include: * Managing projects / processes, working independently with limited supervision * Coaching and reviewing the work of lower-level professionals. Problems faced are difficult and sometimes complex. Additional * Swedish/English is mandatory * Possibility of traveling to different locations * Hybrid work: 3 days in the office, 2 remote
Other Information To be able to get your application handled you need to: - Have a complete and updated AFRY-CV published in the AFRY portal - Shortly describe why you are suitable for the role - State a requested flat rate (based at the office in Ludvika) - Possible starting date
Start Date: 2026-02-16
Remote: Ja
Duration: 6 months + possibility of extension
Location: Sweden\Dalarnas län\Värmlands län\Västmanlands län\Örebro län, ,City:Ludvika (LUDVIKA)
Application Deadline: 2026-02-02
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7140260-1814939". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Ludvika Hospital (visa karta
)
771 81 LUDVIKA Jobbnummer
9712847