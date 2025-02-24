Senior Process Engineer
Worley Sverige AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Kungälv Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Kungälv
2025-02-24
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Lerum
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Worley Sverige AB i Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Sundsvall
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals, and resources experts. We partner with customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their assets. We're bridging two worlds, moving towards more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemical,s and resources needed now.
At Worley, we're passionate about creating sustainable solutions for the energy industry and beyond. We're looking for a Lead Process Engineer to join our team in Kungälv or Stenungsund where we deliver innovative projects that make a positive impact. With us, you'll have the opportunity to grow your career and work on a variety of exciting projects alongside a team of dedicated professionals who share your passion. The right candidate has solid leadership skills and recognizes themself in our values.
You'll be
Delivering process engineering services that meet Worley, its customers, and applicable statutory and regulatory specifications, on time and within budget.
Working on projects in a range of industry sectors, including sustainable energy, chemicals, petrochemicals, etc.
Performing process engineering services such as preparing project proposals, estimates, budgets, and schedules; conducting process system designs; generating process deliverables including datasheets, reports, and drawings; contributing to project studies and reviews; providing assistance during procurement and construction activities; and identifying project risks and reporting changes to project scope.
Communicating effectively with the process engineering team and project stakeholders, including the customer.
Acting as Process Engineering Lead on projects accountable for discipline resource management; technical competency; project execution; project deliverables; procurement support and site support.
Taking the role as Study Lead being responsible not only for the process scope but handling all the other disciplines in the studies.
You'll have
A recognized degree in the relevant engineering discipline or equivalent education.
Relevant engineering experience in the process industry or similar work experience.
Extensive technical and practical engineering skills and the ability to consistently deliver quality, accurate, and timely work to Worley and its customers.
Extensive knowledge of applicable local regulations and standards as well as international standards and other statutory and regulatory specifications.
Strong leadership skills with a proven track record in leading positions.
A proactive and collaborative mindset with good communication skills and the ability to work both independently and in a project team environment.
Ability to adopt the Worley principles related to diversity and inclusion.
Fluent in both English and Swedish in speech and writing.
Although not required, the following will be considered highly advantageous:
Extensive experience in Process Design HSE such as Hazop/LOPA and other Safety reviews, Atex classification and Emissions, Discharges & Wastes Assessment
Driving license B
What we offer you
An Opportunity to lead and shape innovative projects.
A collaborative and dynamic work environment with a focus on sustainability.
To be part of a company committed to making a positive impact on the environment and society.
Moving forward together
We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where everyone feels they belong, can bring themselves, and are heard. We provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees without regard to age, race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, citizenship status or any other basis as protected by law.
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Worley Sverige AB
(org.nr 556635-4048), https://www.worley.com Kontakt
Department Manager
Emma Holm emma.holm@worley.com Jobbnummer
9184003