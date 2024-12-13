Senior Narrative Designer
2024-12-13
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is now looking for a Senior Narrative Designer to create high quality gaming experiences for Control 2.
As a Senior Narrative Designer, you will be joining the Narrative Team in the creation of world-class narrative gaming experiences for players. We take our storytelling and characters seriously and want to push the boundaries of what interactive stories in games can do.As part of our larger development team, you will work closely with Writers, Level Designers, Gameplay Designers and other departments to design, implement, and support narrative features, systems, and content within the game.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
WHAT YOU GET TO DO
- Under the direction of the project's Narrative Lead, design, prototype, and implement narrative gameplay features, systems, and content using our proprietary Northlight game engine
- Work with Writers, Level Designers, and other disciplines to design, implement, support, and maintain narrative content within the game
- Collaborate with the Narrative Team in developing the game's story, structure, characters, and world-building, with a focus on creating compelling player experiences, missions, and narrative features
- Act as a champion of story, characters, thematic coherence, and narrative through gameplay across the development team
- Create and maintain documentation related to the game's story and design
- Be a reliable and proactive source of information, facilitating efficient and clear communication with other departments
- Support the narrative needs of the project and game team as required
WHAT YOU BRING TO THE ROLE
- You have demonstrable experience as a Senior Narrative Designer, Level Designer, or Gameplay Designer, with a focus on designing and implementing narrative content and/or systems
- You have a solid understanding of narrative, game design and visual storytelling techniques
- You are experienced in creating clear, understandable narrative and design documentation
- You are comfortable working with scripting languages (Lua, Python, Blueprints, etc.)
- You have experience working with 3D game engines (Unreal, Unity, CryEngine, or proprietary engines, etc.)
- You are adaptable to changing circumstances and production realities, and are able to give and take constructive feedback
- You thrive working in a team environment, sharing ideas, and learning from others
- You enjoy collaborating with colleagues across department
- You are dedicated to creating and maintaining a friendly and inclusive workplace
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
- At Remedy, you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players in a studio where your input is valued, and your creative freedom is encouraged.
- We offer a collaborative environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard and workloads stay manageable. We believe in and support work-life balance - happy people work better!
- We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
- We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep.
- If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
- Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV (in English), work references/portfolio and other information relevant to the position.
Join us and you'll discover a vibrant, connected universe filled with stories and characters that stay with you long after you switch off.
Over the past 25 years we've built a unique, people-first environment where courageous creativity thrives. You might be surprised by the next thing we release, but you'll have no doubt it's Remedy.
The Remedy culture consists of three core values. They describe who we are and how we work and interact together. We base our decisions and actions on camaraderie, pioneering spirit, and smart creativity. Our three core values together make us One Remedy. Ersättning
