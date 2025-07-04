Senior Mobile Engineer
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands, and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and a connectivity platform.
What will you do:
Develop and maintain mobile applications across iOS and Android platforms using Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile (KMM/KMP) to maximize shared logic and code reuse.
Collaborate closely with firmware, cloud, and backend teams to enable seamless IoT integrations.
Design intuitive mobile interfaces to interact with connected devices, ensuring smooth interaction and reliability.
Implement and optimize communication over IoT protocols. (e.g. MQTT, BLE, WebSockets, HTTP/REST)
Define and drive mobile architectural patterns that scale across platforms and devices.
Participate in the full development lifecycle: technical design, development, testing, deployment, and performance monitoring.
Influence app release strategies, A/B testing, and telemetry collection to guide user-centered improvements.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration: contributes to a highly collaborative environment where hardware, firmware, and software merge.
Communication: effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
Technical knowledge: blend deep technical knowledge with creativity and user-first thinking. Love working with real-world, tangible devices debugging from the app to the edge.
Problem-Solving: able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction.
Adaptability & Resilience: can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Proactivity: eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, enjoy code quality just as much as features.
Responsibility: accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Requirements:
4+ years of mobile development experience in Swift (iOS) and Kotlin/Java (Android)
Kotlin Multiplatform (KMP): Proficiency in building shared logic and understanding cross-platform trade-offs
IoT experience: Hands-on with connected devices, edge communication, and real-time sync
Familiarity with Bluetooth (BLE), MQTT, and cloud messaging architectures
Strong understanding of mobile CI/CD pipelines, OTA updates, and mobile release automation
Git, GitHub workflows, Agile development practices
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
9418449