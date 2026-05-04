Senior ML/AI Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help strengthen an established data platform in Databricks by adding AI capabilities that can move from idea to production. This is a hands-on role for you who are comfortable working across the full ML lifecycle and who enjoy turning data into robust, scalable AI solutions.
You will work in an environment where technical choices need to balance performance, operational cost, and business value. That means you will not only build models, but also help shape how they are deployed, operated, and monitored over time. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to influence end-to-end AI delivery in a modern Azure and Databricks setup.
Job DescriptionYou will build and maintain production ML models and AI solutions.
You will contribute across the full chain: data, feature engineering, model development, deployment, and monitoring.
You will design and operate AI functions in Azure and Databricks.
You will work with the Azure AI stack, including services such as Azure AI Services and Microsoft Foundry.
You will help drive cost-conscious development, deployment, and operations with clear focus on business value.
You will use MLOps practices and tools to support reliable model lifecycle management.
You will contribute to solid software engineering practices, including version control, CI/CD, and testing.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience building and maintaining production models and AI solutions
Experience contributing to all parts of an AI solution
Strong Python skills
Hands-on experience designing and operating functions in Azure and Databricks
Experience with the Azure AI stack, such as Azure AI Services and Microsoft Foundry
Proficiency in ML frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MLlib, and Scikit-Learn
Experience with at least one MLOps tool, ideally MLflow
Strong experience in one of NLP, computer vision, time series, or anomaly detection, with some experience in the others
Experience with software engineering practices such as version control, CI/CD, and testing
Understanding of cost-conscious development, deployment, and operations in relation to business value
Nice to haveExperience with RAG systems
Experience with agentic systems and RPA
Experience with PySpark or Apache Spark
Experience with event-driven systems or streaming data
Experience mentoring junior ML and data engineers
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7672913-1978406". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9888529