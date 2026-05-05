Senior Method Developer and Technical System Owner
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-05-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a senior role in a complex automotive environment where system ownership needs to be aligned across multiple stakeholders, brands, and architectural dependencies. The assignment is centered on bringing clarity to how system owners work, how guidance is defined, and how teams can navigate a shared structure in practice.
You will work close to technical system owners, business stakeholders, architects, and pilot teams to shape a clearer way of working around system ownership. A key part of the role is to turn many inputs, perspectives, and dependencies into a structured roadmap and guidance that people can actually use. This is an interesting opportunity for you if you enjoy creating order in complex environments and influencing how system ownership is carried forward at scale.
Job DescriptionYou will define and structure a roadmap for the system owner journey in a new initiative.
You will align technical system owners, business stakeholders, and architecture teams around dependencies, priorities, and ways of working.
You will consolidate input from pilots, architects, and teams into clear guidelines, recommendations, and decisions.
You will support the development of methods connected to system ownership, system structures, and meta-model related work.
You will create documentation and guidance that is practical, clear, and easy for teams to apply in their daily work.
You will help drive continuity and fast progress by connecting people, knowledge, and decisions across the organization.
RequirementsSenior experience in method development and technical system ownership.
Previous hands-on experience as a System Owner in a complex organization.
Extensive knowledge of system ownership in a large enterprise environment.
Good understanding of systems, dependencies, and meta-models.
Ability to navigate collaboration across technical system owners, business stakeholders, and architecture teams.
Strong synthesis and structuring skills.
Clear communication skills and the ability to produce useful documentation and guidance.
Methodical and action-oriented way of working.
Willingness to complete a background check before start.
Nice to haveExperience as a System Owner within a multi-brand automotive group.
An established internal network in a similar large-scale organization.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7684634-1982904". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9893365