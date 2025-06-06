Senior Mechanical Field Engineer
2025-06-06
The Senior Mechanical Field Engineer uses best practices and knowledge of internal or external issues to improve the mechanical discipline within the company. They will act as a resource for colleagues with less experience and share their practical expertise related to the Field mechanical discipline. The Senior Mechanical Engineer solves complex site problems and uses their discipline-specific knowledge to improve the solutions at site for the Installation and Commissioning of the Mechanical equipment at site. The Senior Mechanical Engineer impacts a range of customer, operational, project, or service activities with the mechanical team and other related teams and ensures that they are working within the appropriate guidelines and policies.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Perform conceptual, FEED, Studies, and detailed analyses and design as per design basis, project specifications, design codes, and standards
Apply knowledge and skills to a wide range of standard and nonstandard situations
Prepare clear and accurate detailed design calculations and analyses including design reports and procedures
Manage own time to meet agreed deadlines and budgets and develop plans for short-term work activities in own area
Focus on completing work within budgets
Delegate lead over the discipline project team when necessary
Clearly communicate and explain complex issues and work to establish understanding
Be fully familiar with the project scope of work, specifications, schedule, and all inter-discipline requirements; including identifying concerns as early as practicable and taking appropriate initiatives to address the issues
Identify changes to scope and promptly raise change notifications, including providing any necessary supporting documentation and estimates
Provide similar support for Variation Orders
Interface with all disciplines to develop clash-free designs
Interface with other departments to obtain input for Discipline designs and drawings
Maintain close coordination with other engineering disciplines, Planning, Fabrication, Marine, and Project Management Team, as required
Document substantive communications (communications that result in significant decisions or assignment of actions) and forward copies to Discipline Lead Engineer and Discipline Manager
Assist in the preparation of estimates for bid proposals, including technical query reviews, execution statements, and workhour estimates
Raise technical queries to obtain missing information, clarify work scope, and maintain client-preferred procedures, specifications, standards, practices, and operational requirements
Prepare Discipline engineering design basis, philosophies, and technical specifications, as required
Participate in finalizing deliverables lists and deliverables, ensuring compliance with specifications and functional integrity
Attend project review meetings, vendor meetings, engineering meetings, and offshore site surveys, as required
Provide technical direction and review of Designers producing products related to Mechanical Engineering
Prepare and review design reports and procedures
Assist in providing necessary design inputs to other disciplines to enable them to proceed with their deliverables
Assist procurement personnel in procuring Discipline equipment, materials, and services; ensuring that work produced complies with Customer objectives and procedures
Procurement assistance includes preparing and reviewing requisitions, evaluating technical quotations and preparing queries, compiling bid tabulations and recommendations, preparing purchase requisitions, and coordinating with Procurement to expedite vendor documents, as directed by Discipline Lead Engineer
Assist in updating weight report based on receipt of vendor information
Check engineering performed by others within the Discipline
Review vendor and subcontractor submittals, checking for compliance with project specifications and providing comments as necessary
Perform design verification through single-discipline check/ inter-discipline check (IDC)
Provide technical support to all fabrication queries, including identifying defect/ rectification requirements
Keep the Lead Engineer apprised of all activities and concerns, technical, budgetary, and manpower related
Reports to: Project: Lead Engineer
Reports to: Project: Lead Engineer

Functional: Supervising/Lead Engineer or Engineering
