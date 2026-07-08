Senior Mechanical Engineer
Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2026-07-08
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB i Landskrona
, Laholm
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Who will you work with?
Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB is part of Wabtec Corporation, a system supplier to the international railway industry. We are a world-leading supplier of brake components and a service provider for the rail industry.
How will you make a difference?
As a Senior Mechanical Engineer, you will be an expert in understanding and optimization of our products, by supporting our production and working with purchasing, quality, laboratory and other Wabtec sites.
What will your typical day look like?
Support product development throughout the entire project
Analyze product deviations
Prepare validation plans
Analyze results from both internal and external testing
Give technical support to other Wabtec production Site (in India, China and USA)
Collaborate with purchasing on cost reduction initiatives
What do we want to know about you?
Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering (Master degree is considered an asset)
• 4 years of experience in similar role in a manufacturing company
Experience in product development
Strong ability to analyze results from strength calculations and other advanced calculations
Good CAD knowledge (Catia is considered an asset)
Professional knowledge of English (Swedish knowledge is considered an asset)
Strong analytical skills
Strong problem solving skills
Strong interpersonal communications skills
Experience in product development work of casting or injection-molded goods is considered an asset Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB
(org.nr 556058-9664)
Andra Tvärgatan 41 (visa karta
)
261 24 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Faiveley Transport Nordic AB Jobbnummer
9996429