Senior Mechanical Engineer
2025-09-18
We are looking for an experienced Senior Mechanical Engineer to act as the client representative on major project. This position plays a key role in ensuring that activities are executed to the highest technical standards and delivered on time.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and supervise all construction activities within the assigned area, ensuring strict compliance with approved engineering designs and specifications.
Coordinate with contractors, engineers, consultants, and stakeholders to resolve technical issues quickly and effectively.
Monitor quality standards and design implementation throughout the project lifecycle.
Drive construction efficiency by identifying risks, recommending improvements, and ensuring safe working practices on site.
Report progress and performance to project management, highlighting any deviations or required corrective actions.
What We're Looking For
Solid background in mechanical engineering, ideally with experience in water or wastewater treatment plant projects.
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to represent the client's interests on site.
Proven ability to manage contractors and resolve complex technical challenges.
Detail-oriented, quality-driven, and committed to successful project delivery. Ersättning
