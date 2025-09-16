Senior Mechanical Engineer
Itive AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Järfälla
2025-09-16
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itive AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Hi all,
We are looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to our reputed client in Sweden - Västerås to join a team working with components and products in the energy sector. The role involves independently planning, leading, and executing complex engineering tasks within mechanical design.
Your background
We are looking for a technically skilled engineer with solid experience in mechanical engineering, preferably within the power industry. You have strong analytical skills and enjoy working in cross-functional, international teams.
Required Skills:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems, or similar.
Minimum of 6 years of relevant work experience (or 15+ years with another technical degree).
Background in the power industry is a plus, especially with transformers or transformer components.
Knowledge of tools/systems such as Creo, Windchill, SAP is a significant advantage.
Experience in supply chain management or transferable skills is highly valued.
If you are matching above description. Kindly send across your updated CV to careers@itive.se
for an evaluation.
Kindly Explain how you meet all the requirements when applying and it is a must.
Candidate already in Sweden are given first Preference. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
MECH ENGINEER - ENERGY
E-post: careers@itive.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mechanical engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itive AB
(org.nr 559195-7724), https://www.itive.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9512385