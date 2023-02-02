Senior Manager Recruitment
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-02-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Volvo Cars, we are always looking for excellent leaders who bring out the best in our people. If you want to be part of our mission to change the automotive experience and make people's lives less complicated, then we have the job for you.
What we offer
Today, our award-winning Volvo cars continue to break sales records, and our disruptive innovations are pushing technological boundaries. Securing the competence needed to deliver on our corporate strategy is crucial and we have recently created a new organization called Talent Acquisition. The purpose of Talent Acquisition is to bring out the best in our people by greatly improving how we connect strengths and competencies to business needs at Volvo Cars. Talent Acquisition is a one stop shop for managers for all manning needs. We challenge the business functions and work close with People Experience, PX, partners to define the needs, all to secure a diverse resource base with the right competences clearly connected to Volvo Cars strategy, purpose and culture. Talent Acquisition also provides career coaching services in line with Volvo Cars' strategic direction for our employees. Another vital part is to find new and creative ways to support our organization with the continuous competence shift of our existing workforce, enabling us to meet future needs in the most optimal and efficient way.
What you 'll do
As one of the Senior Recruitment Manager at Talent Acquisition, you will develop and lead the internal Engineering & Industrial Operational recruitment team offering all recruitments and related services from operators to engineers in Sweden. The team consists of 23 individuals and two team leaders today and you report to the Head of Talent Acquisition.
Whilst volumes are high - we really do prioritize quality recruitment. Our people and culture mean everything to us, therefore it's important that our recruitment teams bring in those who are completely on board with our ethos and who match the skills and standard needed. We have a strong brand and are looking for a strategic thinker who can continue to take our recruitment strategy forward.
You and your profile
We are looking for you with several years' experience of working as a manager in a Industrial context, preferably within a commercial setting, having the ability to drive your work forward in an independent way. You are up to date with all labor law related regulations within the field and have strong negotiation skills. Previous experience form building or driving a recruitment team/function is highly favored.
You are curious and determined and enjoy the commercial and business part of the role and dialogue with internal customers and stakeholders. As a person, you are relationship building and good at utilizing your network and creating and maintaining long-term relationships with customers and stakeholders. The recruitment work at Volvo Cars is characterized by a high pace and it is important that you have a high degree of flexibility.
How to learn more and apply
Please reach out to Head of Talent Acquistion, Madeleine Wallgren at madeleine.wallgren@volvocars.com
We are not able to handle any resumes via email due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "60719-41325379". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Simon Almqvist 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7406759