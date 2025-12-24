Senior Maintenance Engineer
2025-12-24
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo Group Trucks Operations in Skövde, you'll be a key person in the evolution of transportation, contributing significantly to society. In your role as a Maintenance Engineer, your primary responsibility will be to ensure process compliance and take the strategic lead for the advancement of machine reliability within the area of maintenance. Serving as a technical leader, you will be involved in team-lead investigations, data analysis, and the application of innovative solutions to reduce losses.
Your role will extend to supporting technicians in projects related to new machine acquisitions and team development, emphasizing process, standards, and work methods. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, contributing to global forums, and potentially participating as a team member for the introduction of new machinery lines will also be part of your duties.
By working with, for example, data analysis, machine learning and AI, we are able to work with preventive and demand-driven maintenance, where we become more proactive. By collecting data, this gives us great opportunities to identify early deviations in good time. In this role, you will be involved in the implementation of new technologies in collaboration to increase both productivity and efficiency. In addition, you will actively participate and drive the development of maintenance methods with other engineers, both in networks at the factory in Skövde and at other production units within Volvo. Does this sound interesting? Then you might be the one who wants to join us on the journey!
Your future team
Join a diverse and vibrant team at Volvo in Skövde, where respect, openness, and knowledge sharing form the foundation of our culture. Working within this dynamic group, you will collaborate with colleagues from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines, nurturing a collaborative and innovative environment.
Who are you?
We seek an individual encouraged by technical challenges and driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact. Your dedication, leadership capabilities, and team collaboration skills are important.
You have ability to organize and prioritize complex problems as well as knowledge of LEAN, problem solving and a drive for continuous improvement.
Candidates with a Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering, or those with equivalent experience, particularly in maintenance engineering, will find this role rewarding. Being skilled in writing and speaking both Swedish and English is crucial for effective communication within our environment.
What's in it for you?
Joining Volvo in Skövde is more than boarding on a job; it's an opportunity to join a global leader at the forefront of production solutions. You'll benefit from competitive compensation and benefits, a supportive work atmosphere, career advancement prospects, and the chance to contribute to cutting-edge projects that are defining the future of transportation.
Ready for the next move?
If you're eager to leverage your skills and ideas to make a tangible impact, we're excited to welcome you. Apply now to be part of our journey toward creating sustainable transport solutions for the future.
For question, please contact me!
Hiring manager Sven Wilhelmsson Development & Engineering Maintenance
Phone: +46 00 500 788 216, Email: sven.wilhelmsson@volvo.com
Application screening will start immediately and we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.Last application date 10 January 2026
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe.
