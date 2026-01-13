Senior Machine Learning Engineer
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team within the automotive sector focused on next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving. The mission is to develop camera-based perception capabilities, where accurate camera calibration is a critical enabler for translating image observations into real-world coordinates and supporting safe, reliable driving functions.
In this role, you will work at the intersection of computer vision, machine learning, and embedded systems-balancing state-of-the-art algorithm development with system availability and hardware constraints for both development and production environments.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop machine learning-based algorithms and frameworks for camera calibration
Create solutions that support both development and production platforms
Enable accurate positioning for camera-based functions that output data in real-world coordinates
Provide ground truth support for data annotation used in development and validation, including reference sensor cross-calibration
Contribute to sensor fusion enablement with LiDAR, radar, and other onboard sensors
Help ensure consistency in multi-camera systems enabling 360° surround view coverage
Support online (dynamic) and offline calibration tools, including calibration monitoring and validation
Collaborate with specialists across perception-related domains to enable core ADAS/AD functions such as detection of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, lanes/road boundaries, static objects, traffic signs, and traffic lights
RequirementsStrong theoretical and practical expertise in machine learning
Experience in algorithm development within geometric vision, robotics, or a strong mathematical background
Solid software development experience, preferably in C, C++, and Python
Systems engineering experience, preferably within embedded systems
MSc degree in mathematics, image/signal processing, computer science, or a related field
Fluency in English
Nice to haveExperience deploying machine learning models on embedded platforms
Deep knowledge of computer vision geometry (e.g., projective geometry, camera models, epipolar geometry, homographies) and optimization techniques
Proficiency in Swedish
Application
