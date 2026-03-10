Senior LLM Agent Researcher
2026-03-10
Seeking an experienced Senior LLM Agent Researcher to support a global technology client in developing next-generation AI agent systems. This role is ideal for an expert passionate about Large Language Models, agentic architectures, and cutting-edge AI research.
You'll work directly with the Client's technical teams to investigate, design, and optimize intelligent agent capabilities. While aligned with Client objectives, you will maintain full independence over how you structure and carry out your work.
Responsibility
As a Senior LLM Agent Researcher, you will:
Conduct advanced research on LLM-based agents, reasoning strategies, and multi-agent interaction models.
Develop prototypes, tools, and experimental frameworks to advance agent performance and intelligence.
Evaluate model behavior, run experiments, and document technical insights for the Client's engineering teams.
Explore new AI methodologies, emerging architectures, and industry innovations to inform ongoing research.
Adapt to additional research tasks or related responsibilities as requested by the Client.
How You'll Work
This role provides significant autonomy. You will have the freedom to determine:
How your work is executed
When and where you work
What tools, workflows, and approaches you use
Who you collaborate with
While fully independent, you will be expected to follow the Client's rules and guidelines wherever reasonably possible and maintain strong communication to ensure research alignment.
What We're Looking For
Strong background in AI, machine learning, NLP, or related research fields
Hands-on experience with LLMs, agentic AI systems, or reinforcement learning
Ability to design experiments, run evaluations, and analyze model behavior
Excellent problem-solving skills and a research-driven mindset
