Senior lecturer in Economic Analysis
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-10-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a committed, skilled and experienced senior lecturer in Economic Analysis. We now offer an inspiring opportunity to play a central role in education at the Division of Entrepreneurship and Strategy at the Department of Technology Economics and Organization, Chalmers University of Technology.
Information about the department
The Department of Technology Management and Economics has many committed teachers and researchers with extensive experience of higher education. To continue the development of our educational offering, and to better meet current and future needs in teaching, we now recruit dedicated teaching faculty to our department.
The Division of Entrepreneurship and Strategy currently has 24 employees, of which 12 are doctoral students. It is an international environment, and our researchers conduct high-quality research and teaching. The division offers you:
• A dynamic, creative and supportive academic environment with engaged colleagues.
• The opportunity to influence and inspire our students, i.e. the next generation of innovators and leaders.
• Access to a wide network of collaborators in both academia and industry.
About the position
The position as senior lecturer is a teaching-oriented position at Chalmers. You will have course responsibility and examination responsibility for several courses. You will teach, develop and lead courses at bachelor's and master's level. The teaching in economic analysis aims to equip students with methods and models to understand efficient resource allocation, particularly within technology-based firms. The course content covers various subfields such as management accounting, product costing, capital budgeting, financial analysis and corporate finance, and it integrates theories from business administration, economics, and industrial economics. You will also be part of a teacher team that shapes the educational offering at the division and at the department.
In this position, at least 80% of your time is dedicated to teaching, course development, and supervision, and up to 20% of your time is dedicated to competence development activities. As a teacher we expect you to be interested in research and to continuously develop your own competence to be able to base your teaching on recent research developments. Your tasks may also include supervision of PhD students,leadership and administration. The position requires collaboration both within academia and with industry and society at large.
Contract terms
Full-time permanent employment.
Qualifications
You must have:
• A doctoral degree in a field relevant to the position with demonstrated research proficiency and an overview of the research field.
• Experience of teaching and course development within economic analysis.
• Excellent teaching skills and a keen interest in education and learning.
• Good language skills in English, both written and oral at a level where you are confident to teach.
It is advantageous to have:
• Work experience of the subject area within, for example, academia, industry, or public organizations.
• Well-documented university teaching competence and experience.
• Competence in other subjects related to the focus areas of the division.
• Fluency in the Swedish language
If Swedish is not your native language, we would like you to aquire sufficient knowledge to be able to communicate and teach in Swedish within a few years. Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Teaching faculty at Chalmers are required to have completed courses in higher education pedagogics in accordance with SUHF's recommendations (REK 2016:1) or equivalent education for a total of at least 10 weeks of full-time study. External applicants who currently do not meet the SUHF requirements may be employed for a permanent position under the condition that the required education is completed within the first two years of employment.
For a definition of the qualification requirements and work description for Senior lecturer, please consult Chalmers University of Technology's Appointment Regulations (section 7.2). Both the listed criteria in the job advertisement and the criteria in the document Chalmers University of Technology's Appointment Regulations will be taken into account when evaluating candidates.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please click here to read more about the application procedure and apply.
Application deadline: Novemer 6, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Tomas Karlsson
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture.
With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8945144