Senior Java developer
2025-11-03
Assignment description
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Senior Java developer - Back-end, for our client in Stockholm.
Our client is changing our external partner for the execution of orders in external mutual funds. They will establish a new partnership that can execute mutual funds orders in external funds for our customers in Sweden, Norway and Finland. At the same time, they are rebuilding the IT solution for the processing of our mutual fund orders in external funds. The current IT solution is running on outdated technology such as old Java versions, SOAP web-services and outdated front-end technology. The new IT solution is to be built on Java 21, Spring Boot microservices and Microsoft SQL databases, with REST APIs and Kafka as integration technologies. The front-end technology is React, and we will also implement test automation using JUnit and Cucumber.
Qualifications:
Java 21, Spring Boot, MS SQL, Kafka, Test automation using J-Unit and Cucumber
Nice to have:
Finance in general
Having worked with Cross border Cash payment
Duration: 2026.01.05 - 2027.01.31
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Please apply directly through our system with:
Your updated CV
Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through email. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
