Senior Java Developer
2025-09-12
Senior Software Engineer - Java, AWS, and Microservices Architecture
As a Senior Java Developer, you will leverage the latest technologies, including AWS and Microservices, to develop cutting-edge solutions and services. Your role is crucial in ensuring that we stay ahead by offering innovative and relevant services, both now and in the future.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with your team throughout the entire service lifecycle - from gathering requirements, development, testing, deployment, and maintenance to continuous improvements and new innovations.
Develop scalable, secure, and high-performance applications using Java and AWS.
Design and implement microservices architectures.
Ensure best practices in coding, testing, and deployment are followed.
Work in an Agile environment using methodologies such as SAFe and Scrum.
Who You Are:
A curious, innovative, and analytical problem solver.
A team player with an inclusive and collaborative approach.
Qualifications:
Academic degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or another relevant field.
Minimum of 8 years of relevant professional experience.
Required Competencies:
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Strong experience working with Agile methodologies (SAFe, Scrum).
Expertise in Microservices Architecture.
Proficiency in Java (versions 8-11).
Experience with Linux environments.
Hands-on experience with Spring Boot and Maven.
Unit Testing using JUnit.
Deep understanding of AWS services, including:
AWS CloudFormation
AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Amazon EC2
Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)
AWS Lambda
AWS API Gateway
DynamoDB and/or Aurora PostgreSQL
Valuable Competencies:
Experience with both relational and non-relational databases.
Familiarity with Liquibase for database versioning.
Knowledge of ActiveMQ.
Experience with AWS CloudFormation.
Understanding of certificate management and security best practices.
Experience working with Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) in a microservices architecture.
If you are passionate about Java development, cloud computing, and microservices, we encourage you to apply and be part of an innovative and dynamic team!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
STOCKHOLM
