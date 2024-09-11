Senior Java Developer
2024-09-11
CTEK designs and develops our low voltage- and electric vehicle chargers (EVSE) in Norrköping, Stockholm, and Vikmanshyttan. In the development department, we truly work full-stack - we do everything from mechanics, to hardware/electronics, to embedded systems, to our IoT team with backend- and app development. We are now hiring a Senior Java Developer for this IoT team. Many of our products are connected, and our backend solutions enables the integration between chargers and charging operators and/or end customer's digital interfaces. The backend is developed closely with the app - The IoT team consists of a mix of backend developers, UX designers, and app developers. We use scrum or Kanban together with product managers, who also handle our roadmap and drive the vision forward. The team is autonomous and thus has great freedom/opportunity to choose technical solutions. Recruiting manager Per Rahnel: "I believe in building trust and inspiring my team members to take responsibility. To me, leadership is about caring for employees and supporting them to provide a calm work environment to do a good job."
Who you areWe are looking for someone who is passionate about solving problems within software development. You have experience from working with service systems, cloud services, and integrations. You are a senior team player who appreciates a fun, supportive, and inclusive environment.
What you bring Several years of experience in backend development
Programming skills; Java, Spring Boot, Python, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Amazon Web Services, and Azure DevOps
Experience working in teams and cross-functional organizations
Educational background in computer science, software engineering, or similar
Jira, agile development
What we offer Be part of the green technology shift, its challenges and opportunities
Nice colleagues and a supportive, helpful, and educational environment
Great development opportunities, as we have overall responsibility and do many different things at CTEK
Hybrid workplace
Collective agreement - "Teknikavtalet"
Advantageous electric vehicle charging at the offices
Product discount for employees
Equipment for home office
About CTEK
CTEK, headquartered in Vikmanshyttan in Dalarna, is internationally leading in battery charging solutions, mainly for vehicles. The company develops a range of products for the automotive industry, from 12V & 24V chargers to charging solutions for electric vehicles. The products are sold via global distributors and resellers, to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, as well as through charge point operators, property owners, and other actors to provide access to electric charging infrastructure.Valid Swedish work permit is required.Apply by September 30th 2024. Ersättning
