Senior Java Backend Developer to global company at Lindholmen

You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high-performance culture. Our client believes that teamwork is the key to success, and they strive for a work environment where they support and help each other to succeed.
OM TJÄNSTEN
For our client we are looking for a Java Backend Developer including experienced background working as Scrum Master. You will work 20-30% in the role as Scrum Master and the rest as Java backend developer.
Our client wants to connect with curious minds that love innovation and are interested in the future of mobility. You will be part of a small and diverse DevOps team that works in two-week sprints and in ten-week program increments. They work a lot in AWS so experience there is a must.
Company policy requires you to be able to be present at the office in Gothenburg two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays plus PI-plannings every 10 weeks and a few other special occasions.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a SW developer in the Framework Services team, you will be working with the Java-based microservices used in the clients AWS-based connectivity platform. The assignment is to:
• Develop software applications according to our clients development standards
• Deploy, operate and maintain applications including. driving continuous improvement
• Actively contribute to the solution design of services
• Support the developer community
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Very well skilled in Java backend
• AWS (Serverless, nodeJ)
• Skilled in Spring - extra focus Spring Boot
• JMS - messaging
• DB skills
• JSON skills
• UNIX/LINUX skills
• TDD
• Fluent in English as it is the company's working language
It is meritorious if you have
• Understanding of scalability and experience of load tests
• Understanding of Micro services architecture and Design
• Experience of UDP, Binary SMS and sat-com
• Experience of ASN1
• Experience of Automotive industry and connectivity
Any additional knowledge of connected applications, CI/CD,CDK, Code Pipelines, Docker, Serverless development, load testing and application profiling is a bonus.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
