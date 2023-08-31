Senior It Software Engineer For Vedge Solution
2023-08-31
This is us, your new colleagues
Solution Center GTO Powertrain Production is based on highly skilled people and great teamwork. We are a truly global organization; we rely on diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone. We are responsible for deliveries of unique and Powertrain common solutions used by GTO Powertrain Production plants and REMAN sites. We are in Sweden, France, India, US and Brazil.
We are now looking for an IT Senior Software Engineer that has worked with and are interested in working with modern development methods and techniques. If you want to work with the latest technology supporting an industry 4.0 implementation at Volvo that will make a change - than you should apply for this job.
Role description
We expect that you apply the principles of software engineering to design, develop, maintain, test and evaluate our software and be a bridge between Solution Architect and development team. As a person you are innovative, self-driven, have a strong technical focus combined with a customer-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork, contribute to a positive team spirit and you like taking responsibility for the results.
The solution you will work with is built on modern technologies using .NET Core (C#) running in docker containers with connection to Azure cloud using Azure IOT Hub and IOT Edge. The document based (NoSQL) MongoDB is used as the underlying database, so it is expected you have great experience on above technologies. If you have previous experience of Industry 4.0 such as working with IoT, controlling of equipment, building edge solutions and OPC-UA, it is great benefit.
We think you also have
6+ years of development experience
Tech Lead experience
A university degree in computer science or similar
Experience from agile development, working in teams
Ability to establish and maintain good relations with stakeholders
Fluent in English
Valid work-permit for the location you 're applying.
Application screening will start immediately, we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
For further information please contact:
Hiring Manager: Jonathan Mewes, Delivery Manager, +46 728624679
HR Business Partner: Mikael Aldén, +46 765537112
Union representatives for Swedish applicants:
Akademikerna - Hanna Börjesson, +46 16 5414679
Unionen - Tonny Vikström, +46 16 5414601
