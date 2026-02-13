Senior iOS Software Engineer
2026-02-13
Job Description
Are you driven to create exceptional mobile experiences? We're seeking skilled and motivated Senior iOS Software Engineers, to help shape the future of our mobile products. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with Product Managers, Engineering Managers, and cross-functional teams to bring business requirements to life on iOS, while upholding best-in-class coding standards.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Design, develop, and maintain robust iOS applications using Swift and UIKit, SwiftUI.
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and fellow developers to define requirements and deliver user-centric features.
Contribute to architectural decisions and help shape technical direction.
Support and mentor team members, sharing knowledge and encouraging best practices.
Conduct code reviews and ensure high standards of code quality and maintainability.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical challenges, including performance and concurrency issues.
Stay current with iOS development trends and evaluate new tools and frameworks.
Work closely with backend teams to integrate APIs and ensure seamless data flow.
Partner with QA to ensure thorough testing and smooth deployment.
Participate in Agile/Scrum processes, contributing to sprint planning and estimations.
Share insights and learnings to foster a culture of continuous improvement.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our product teams are dedicated to building advanced internal tools that support data-driven decision-making across product development. We focus on analyzing test variations, interpreting performance data, and delivering insights that help product teams optimize feature rollouts. By collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, we ensure that new features are launched efficiently and effectively. Through continuous learning and iteration, we contribute to innovation and excellence in user experience across the organization.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Swift, UIKit & SwiftUI Proficiency: Solid experience building iOS apps using Swift and SwiftUI. Senior candidates should demonstrate deep expertise and guide others in advanced UI development.
Architecture & Design Patterns: Understanding of MVVM or similar patterns. Senior developers are expected to lead architectural decisions and design scalable solutions.
iOS SDK Knowledge: Familiarity with key frameworks like UIKit, Core Data, and Core Animation. Senior candidates should know how to integrate these effectively with SwiftUI.
UI/UX Collaboration: Ability to work closely with designers to deliver intuitive, polished interfaces. Seniors should provide design feedback and ensure pixel-perfect implementation.
Experience with AB testing is good to have & accessibility requirements.
Performance & Optimization: Experience identifying performance bottlenecks and using tools like Instruments. Senior developers should lead to optimization efforts.
Networking & API Integration: Comfortable working with RESTful APIs, async calls, and error handling. Seniors should design robust networking layers.
Debugging Skills: Strong troubleshooting abilities using Xcode tools. Senior developers should handle complex issues and support others in debugging.
Team Contribution: Mid-level developers should be collaborative and open to learning. Senior developers are expected to mentor, lead code reviews, and foster team growth.
Communication: Clear communicators who can work effectively across teams. Senior candidates should also drive technical discussions and decision-making.
And people who have:
Problem-Solving Skills: A logical and creative mindset to tackle challenges and deliver effective solutions, even under pressure.
Collaborative Spirit: The ability to work seamlessly with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers.
Interpersonal Communication: A clear and thoughtful approach to articulating ideas, technical concepts, and feedback, both in writing and verbally.
Adaptability: Comfort with navigating change, learning new tools, and adjusting to evolving project needs.
Growth Mindset: Openness to feedback and a drive to continuously improve and grow professionally.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15
