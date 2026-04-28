Senior Interior Component Designer
Avaron AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an automotive design environment focused on creating next-generation interior experiences. In this assignment, you will design and develop high-quality interior components that combine tactile quality, visual refinement, and production feasibility. The role sits at the intersection of design, engineering, and user experience, where you turn design intent into detailed solutions ready for production.
You will help shape a cohesive interior environment in which every component contributes to both function and emotion. This is an exciting opportunity for you if you enjoy working close to the product and want to influence how advanced interior concepts become real, manufacturable components.
Job DescriptionYou will design and develop interior components with a strong focus on quality, usability, and production readiness.
You will translate design intent into detailed component solutions that support a refined and cohesive interior experience.
You will work closely with design, engineering, and user experience teams to align aesthetics, function, and feasibility.
You will create sketches and visual material that clearly communicate design direction and component intent.
You will use 3D modeling and visualization tools to develop, evaluate, and refine component concepts.
You will ensure that component designs reflect ergonomic needs, material choices, and relevant manufacturing processes.
You will contribute to solutions that are both visually strong and realistic to industrialize.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Transportation Design, Industrial Design, or a related field.
Experience from an Automotive OEM or supplier environment.
Demonstrated ability to deliver production-ready component designs.
Strong sketching and visualization skills that help you communicate design intent clearly.
Proficiency in 3D modeling and visualization tools such as Alias, Blender, Photoshop, and VRED.
Solid understanding of ergonomics, materials, and manufacturing processes.
Ability to balance aesthetics, function, and feasibility in component design.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652718-1972302". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9881264