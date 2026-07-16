Senior Interim Internal IT Strategy Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-16
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a senior interim role focused on rethinking how Internal IT should support employees and internal business operations in a complex, international environment. The assignment spans strategy, organization, governance, capabilities and ecosystem, with a clear focus on workplace technology, security, AI and scalable internal digital services.
You will assess how Internal IT is currently structured, where responsibilities and decision-making belong, and how it should collaborate with adjacent functions such as security, product technology, people-focused teams and operational enablers. The goal is to create a clear view of what works today, where the gaps and overlaps are, and what future setup will best support the organization's direction.
This role is a strong fit if you enjoy combining strategic analysis with practical recommendations and want to influence how a modern Internal IT function should evolve.
Job DescriptionYou will quickly build an understanding of the organization's strategy, Internal IT landscape and current operating context.
You will assess the mandate, structure, maturity and capabilities of the Internal IT function.
You will clarify boundaries and collaboration models between Internal IT and other relevant business, technology, security and enabling functions.
You will evaluate ownership and governance across internal digital services, workplace platforms and employee experience.
You will engage senior stakeholders to understand current needs, dependencies, pain points and ways of working.
You will identify risks, capability gaps, overlaps, unclear accountabilities and improvement opportunities.
You will explore how AI, automation, data and emerging technologies can strengthen the internal technology environment.
You will assess sourcing strategy, shared services, partner models and the role of vendors and managed service providers.
You will develop future-state options and recommend a target operating model covering governance, ownership, capabilities, collaboration and sourcing.
You will define a pragmatic roadmap and support alignment around the recommended direction.
RequirementsYou have senior leadership or advisory experience in Internal IT strategy and transformation.
You have a proven track record of designing, transforming or leading modern Internal IT organizations.
You have strong experience in employee-facing, corporate and workplace technology rather than customer-facing product development.
You have experience from complex, international and fast-changing organizations.
You bring broad knowledge of enterprise technology, AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital workplace and employee experience.
You have experience defining operating models, governance, service ownership and organizational accountabilities.
You understand sourcing, strategic partners, managed services and technology ecosystems.
You can connect business strategy, employee needs and Internal IT priorities.
You are comfortable turning analysis into pragmatic recommendations and building credibility with both executive and operational stakeholders.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8081304-2103932". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10004628