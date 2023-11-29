Senior Hvdc Tender Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Ludvika
2023-11-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC has an exciting job opportunity as a Senior HVDC Tender Manager in our global team heading up the markets outside of Europe. In this role, you will be part of the HVDC product group within Hitachi Energy. HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
As a Senior HVDC Tender Manager, your main task will be to develop our bid strategy for large and complex pursuits. You will be responsible to implement the strategy and ensure that Hitachi Energy's offering is consolidated and qualitatively conveyed to the client. You will be part of a supportive and diverse team with various competencies and seniority levels that are committed to Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Responsibilities:
Develop a tendering strategy based on market intelligence and inhouse experience and expertise, and work closely with marketing, sales, and business management teams to structure proposals/contracts/bid documents.
Responsible for administrating, consulting and/or negotiating product/service contracts with external customers and ensures fulfilment of contractual obligations from contracting parties.
Creating complex tenders from both a technical and commercial perspective, supported by technical, legal, tax, insurance, and commercial experts.
Digesting and translating client requirements and needs into a competitive overall solution based on the Hitachi Energy portfolio.
You will have frequent contacts with colleagues and clients in other countries.
Your background:
Previous experience of large-scale system sales and tendering and/or project management of mega projects.
Technical and commercial experience from HVDC systems or similar power transmission system is an advantage as you will be working close to the HVDC Technology.
Good collaboration skills and willingness to step in to lead the team through challenges.
Driven and enjoy the challenge of complexity and working in a changing business environment.
Great organizational and coordination skills are necessary especially since the position entails interaction with a wide variety of stakeholders, both internal and external across all organizational levels.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken) is required since you will be working with a global team.
Additional Information:
We know that everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute. So, if you find the above description interesting, do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements.
In this role, you will be based at our office in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden, with the opportunity to work from home up to a couple of days per week.
Last date to apply is December 17th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Martin Östling, martin.ostling@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives -Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8295390