Senior Human Rights Specialist
Volvo Business Services AB
2025-05-07
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Communication is responsible for our dialogue with corporate stakeholders and for developing the Group's communication and brand platforms, strategies and capabilities. It includes functions such as Corporate Communication, Media Relations, Brand Experience, Public Affairs, Corporate Responsibility and Volvo Group Merchandise.
The choices we make today define the world we live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all our actions, we need to consider how to reduce climate impact, use the world's resources more efficiently, and conduct business more responsibly.
With an ambition to intensify the efforts to conduct sustainable business throughout the Volvo Group we are looking forward to welcoming a Senior Human Rights Specialist to contribute to driving the work on human rights in the Corporate Responsibility team at the Volvo Group Headquarters.
The Corporate Responsibility function is our central sustainability team with the responsibility to set and drive the sustainability agenda of the Group, in alignment with the overall company strategy and in close collaboration with other group functions, business areas and truck divisions.
As Senior Human Rights Specialist you will develop and implement policies and programs to promote Group ambitions in the sustainability area and act as a key partner to the organization; enabling and empowering the businesses to take a proactive approach to social, environmental and governance challenges.
In this role you will work closely with the Director of Human Rights and Responsible Sales. You will report directly to the Chief Sustainability Officer of the Volvo Group.
This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Specifically you will:
* Develop new and improve existing human rights due diligence processes, including methodologies and tools, in cross-organizational collaborations and projects
* Lead and implement key projects to deliver on the human rights agenda for the Volvo Group
* Support the Volvo Group's truck divisions, business areas and group functions on continues integration of human rights throughout the business, including building internal knowledge and competence across a range of business functions
* Provide expert advice to our organizations on human rights risks and impacts with robust guidance, tools and methodologies
* Support in processes and projects for performance management, training and reporting on human rights
* Communicate and engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders on the topics of human rights and responsible sales
* Participate in and support facilitation of key governance forums for the Human Rights agenda
Be an active member of the Corporate Responsibility team with the aim of delivering on the Volvo Group Sustainability Agenda
To be successful in this role, you have:
* Experience from working with business and human rights in global organizations
* Deep knowledge of international human rights and labor rights frameworks, and the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory landscape on business and human rights
* Experience of developing and/or improving policies and processes for human rights due diligence
* Excellent analytical skills and strong attention to details
* Change management and trust building capability
* Advanced studies in a relevant area (such as master's degree in human rights, management studies, human rights law, sustainability etc.)
* Experience in engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and passion for team work
* Strong project management skills
* Experience on performing human rights due diligence in downstream value chain and stakeholder consultations is desirable but not a requirement
* Ability to travel internationally, as needed.
For information and questions, please contact
Karin Svensson, CSO & SVP Corporate Responsibility, Karin.svensson@volvo.com
Last application date is May 25, 2025.
