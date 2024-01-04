Senior HR Function Specialist - Västerås
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2024-01-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Strängnäs
, Fagersta
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-01-04Arbetsuppgifter
In this exciting assignment you will collaborate with a team of HR specialists/managers to implement the strategy for a specific HR functional area in Europe, following the guidelines and overall HR strategy set by the Group directives. You will also advocate for the needs of the area to the global Performance & Reward function and work closely with HR Business Partners and HR Services to ensure a smooth and efficient service to the business.
Main Responsibilities:
In the role as a Compensation & Performance Partner (Nordic Cluster) you will work with the following tasks:
• Implement and support strategies in the HR and C&P functions within specific regions (Sweden, Finland, Norway & Baltics) according to the company's guidelines, policies, and procedures. Provide guidance and expertise to the business on strategy, processes, policies, and best practices related to Compensation & Performance.
• Oversee and lead compensation programs in the designated countries and ensure they are aligned with the company's compensation philosophy and objectives. Manage the legal aspects of reward policies and practices. Evaluate the effectiveness of programs, initiatives, and strategies in attracting and retaining high-quality talent.
• Develop and execute total rewards strategies and protocols in line with client guidelines and policies.
• Collaborate with HRBPs and leaders to identify challenges that can be addressed through existing or enhanced HR practices, processes, or policies in the specific area of expertise. Advise HR and business leaders on effective solutions to address issues and support long-term goals.
• Monitor market trends in Total Rewards in the countries under responsibility, in order to propose and implement consistent solutions.
• Design and execute specialized programs for specific countries or regions, collaborating with global Expert Services. Share best practices with other areas for their benefit.
• Serve as a main contact for Group Expert Services, actively participating in and supporting their design projects and pilot initiatives. Provide feedback to the P&R Function on implementing Group tools and processes in the assigned geographic area, ensuring that learnings are integrated into future program and process design.
• Assume the role of a project manager, nominated by the local HR Leadership Team, to work on important tasks related to local Compensation matters, such as WordDay and others.
• Collaborate with the Operational HR Services (GBS) team to enhance assistance for the relevant processes and oversee the provision of services as per the pre-established Service Level Agreement (SLA).
• Ensure that all applicable laws, regulations, and HR policies are followed in the specific area of responsibility. Oversee and handle any requests for exceptions to policies, within certain limits, and escalate issues when needed.
• Manage the adherence to approved financial plans and budgets.
Requirements
• Highly skilled HR professional who holds a bachelor's or master's degree and has a significant number of years of experience in HR/Compensation.
• Possess extensive knowledge in compensation programs, including their administration, as well as a strong understanding of HR strategies. You should have the ability to anticipate and address customer needs effectively.
• Previous experience in a global organization is desirable, as the ideal candidate should have experience working with diverse cultures and managing HR matters across multiple countries.
• You possess a significant amount of practicality, the ability to make decisions, and a willingness to find solutions. You have demonstrated economic skills.
• You have a track record of effectively working with HR colleagues and executives, and you communicate, collaborate, and interact effectively with senior management.
• Your work style is marked by a strong focus on providing service and being independent, allowing you to quickly advance your tasks and projects with a high level of responsibility.
• Your strong dedication, resilience, and willingness to adapt enable you to find solutions even in difficult situations and when time is limited.
• Proficient in using Microsoft Excel at an advanced level and HRIS systems such as SAP or Workday.
• Fluent in both English and Swedish, specifically in a business context.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the Assignment: 2024-01-15
End of the Assignment: 2024-05-30
Deadline: 2024-12-18
Location: Västerås
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "629". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8369663