Senior HR Business Partner
2025-06-25
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact. You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We're looking for a Senior HR Business Partner to join Cytiva's global HR team supporting the Downstream business unit. The position as Senior HR Business Partner is an onsite role based in Uppsala.
As Senior HR Business Partner at Cytiva, you will be responsible for the short and long-term strategic leadership of all aspects of HR management for the assigned client groups within our Downstream business unit. You will serve as an advisor and counsel to global leadership teams to help them achieve their business goals through effective HR strategy deployment and by providing guidance as needed for effective decision making.
You will also be responsible for providing leadership and direction to the global and local HR teams supporting in the acquisition and development of talent as well as creating and maintaining a highly productive and engaging work environment. Additionally, you will serve as a thought leader and partner in advancing organizational capabilities and effectiveness and will provide lead organizational and talent development efforts.
In this role, you will be responsible for:
Determine organizational implications of business strategy; facilitate organizational diagnosis and metrics to drive organizational effectiveness through talent and organizational capabilities and culture.
Partner closely with the HR Centers of Excellence (COEs) and Regional HR teams to execute programs, processes and practices, including Performance Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Compensation Planning, and Organization Talent Review efforts.
Enable leaders to assess and create talent development opportunities and facilitate cross-functional talent movement.
Assess, identify and take action on retention and engagement trends as well as act as an advisor on inclusion and belonging for leaders.
Advise leaders during times of change and partner with the business to develop and implement change management and communication plans.
Provide coaching and guidance to leaders on performance improvement, facilitating feedback and other employee relations support.
Collaborate with employee representatives across Sweden, addressing ER related matters, workplace issues, negotiating collective agreements, and fostering a fair and respectful relationship between management and employees in accordance with local legal requirements.
Lead efforts to implement organizational changes, collective agreements, policy roll outs and updates and other local and global projects, including preparing for and leading the information, consultation and negotiations in partnership with the relevant Regional HR Managers and maintain a trusting cooperation with the employee representative bodies throughout these processes.
Utilize Danaher Business System (DBS) tools to identify key targets to improve/metrics to analyze and solve business problems that impact organizational effectiveness.
Lead cross OpCo / Business Unit / Regional improvement projects as assigned.
The essential requirements of the job include:
We are looking for a consultative Human Resources professional who is experienced with providing a variety of HR solutions to meet business needs. You love analyzing data, identifying continuous improvement opportunities, and excel in building relationships with business stakeholders in a matrixed and collaborative environment.
Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
Several years of experience from business-oriented HR roles.
Demonstrated experience as a cross-functional partner who collaborates well and can indirectly influence in a matrixed environment.
Proven labor and employee relations experience over a significant period in a large multinational / international environment / matrix organization.
Sound experience in negotiation and working & building relationships with works councils / unions.
A self-motivated individual who is comfortable operating with minimal direction and who thrives in a dynamic environment as a leader influencing change and transformation.
Credible and savvy business partner who will be perceived as a trusted consultant and functional expert to senior management.
Mission-driven individual with high energy and strong levels of perseverance; works toward both individual and team goals.
Capable of rolling up one's sleeves to do what it takes to drive results; not hindered by process or ambiguity.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Fluent in both Swedish and English.
Willing to travel approximately up to 10-20% of the time.
