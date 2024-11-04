Senior HR Business Partner
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group within Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmissions via underwater cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Are you up for a demanding role in a high paced environment where you will both challenge and be challenged? Is your answer yes?
We are looking for a Senior HR Business Partner to support the dynamic HVDC Operations and Commissioning & Construction functions at Hitachi Energy, where you will be part of a strong and committed global HR Business Partner team.
To be successful in this role you have broad HR experience from an international environment where transfer of staff and employment across borders are part of your daily work.
You are driven person with a strong self-motivation and are comfortable collaborating with people at all levels in the organization. You have a sense for details as well as a broader perspective with good ability to prioritize and plan your work accordingly. As we are in the middle of a very expansive stage, good labor law knowledge is required. You value trust, cooperation, sharing knowledge and transparency and you see different opinions and perspectives as a key factor in getting people and business to develop.
For this role you can be located in Sweden or other countries within EU.
How you will make ann inpact
Very close collaboration with managers in your area of responsibility. Come up with solutions and proposals to run the business with an attentive and innovative mind set.
Understand the needs of the business and provide support and suggestions linked to HR policies and processes.
Work proactively with the HVDC management team in HR-related areas. Provide coaching and support to management, e.g. performance management, HR issues, talent management, learning and development as well as employment and recruitment.
Drive implementation of all HR processes including personnel planning, succession planning, performance management and other applicable processes.
Operative and strategic work with culture, diversity, inclusion, competence, people and operations.
Negotiate and ensure good relations with unions and key stakeholders.
Your background
HR-related background, behavioural or similar
You have experience from Mega projects business with construction sites across countries
Good knowledge of Swedish labor law.
Confident with great ability to build, develop and maintain good collaborative relationships based on trust.
Good negotiator with the ability to influence stakeholders
Very good written and oral skills in English.
Good ability to communicate and balancing stakeholders with ease.
Good knowledge of MS Office applications. Broad knowledge of Excel is advantageous.
Meritorious with 5+ years of work experience as a leader and/or in HR.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
You are welcome to send us your application that we will review on an ongoing basis.
Questions can be directed to Senior Talent Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager is Isabel Baena, Global HRBP HVDC GPG. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. Så ansöker du
