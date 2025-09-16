Senior Graphics Engineer
Mojang Studios is best known as the creators of Minecraft, but we're also on a mission - to build a better world through the power of play.
Why play? Well, play is at the heart of everything we do. It's the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even the origin of our name. From the relentless experimentation of our endlessly inspiring community to the classrooms where Minecraft has become an essential teaching tool, play is the bedrock of our existence.
We enable millions to create and play together, connect people across the globe, and foster a community that is among the most active and passionate in the world. Our community is global and incredibly diverse. When we are developing anything within our franchise, we keep this in mind. We want everyone to not only feel included in Minecraft, but also to see themselves in what we make. Our goal is for the Mojang Studios team to be as diverse as our community. Minecraft is a sandbox game that should be around for a lifetime. Minecraft runs on two platforms today, the Java platform and the Bedrock platform.
What you'll get
We, the Minecraft Java Platform team, are an inclusive group of people with varying levels of experience working together in closely-knit teams. We are responsible for designing, developing, deploying, and maintaining the Java Platform for Minecraft: Java Edition.
The Java Platform team is looking for an experienced Graphics Engineer that will play a critical role in developing and optimizing our rendering pipeline for Minecraft: Java Edition. The candidate would contribute with deep understanding of rendering techniques, shader programming and GPU architecture.
In this role you will be:
Design, implement, test and optimize the rendering pipeline and rendering features supporting Minecraft: Java Edition.
Be involved in designing and improving architecture, code quality and the Java Edition player experience.
Be a part of a highly collaborative team and support other team members.
To succeed in this role, you should have professional experience in:
Working with common graphics APIs such as OpenGL, DirectX, Vulkan, Metal.
Architecting and evaluating graphics pipelines, as well as profiling and debugging graphical workloads (with RenderDoc, NSight or equivalent).
Working with graphics related math such as linear algebra and vector calculus.
Working with game development (bonus points if you have worked in Java).
It is also beneficial if you have experience with
Working with large codebases.
Working in highly collaborative environments where pair- and mob programming is frequently used.
Trade-offs that a developer needs to make between striving for ideal technical solutions and delivering improvements and features at a steady pace.
About this role:
This is a full-time role based in Stockholm with a hybrid remote working model. You'll collaborate closely with our studio colleagues in Redmond, USA, and across various disciplines. This position has off hour meetings occasionally mainly with West coast USA representatives. Please note that we are only able to consider applications from candidates currently residing within the EU.
Mojang Studios
Mojang Studios is a Microsoft-owned game developer. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden and has offices around the world, including Stockholm, Redmond, Tokyo, London, and Shanghai. We're always working on new and exciting ways to expand the Minecraft universe.
Our community is global and incredibly diverse. We keep this in mind when developing anything, as we want people to feel included in Minecraft. And in recruiting, our goal is to make Mojang Studios as diverse as our community.
We got started as a tiny indie developer, and part of our culture still reflects that heritage. But we're also proud to belong to Xbox Game Studios, which creates unique opportunities to grow and develop.
To help us achieve amazing things, we have built an equally amazing studio space. Situated right on the water by Söder Mälarstrand, it's filled to the brim with all the tools, toys and caffeine required to create world-class entertainment.
But in the end, it's the people of Mojang Studios that make this place truly special. When you join, you'll find yourself in the company of incredibly bright, warm, and creative individuals - all united and working toward a single goal. Come help us reach it!
Important note on resumes
Please make sure that all the information in your resume is accurate because we will conduct a thorough background check. Any discrepancies will lower your chances of getting to the next interview stage and we'd hate to miss out on an awesome candidate! Double check that any gap years are reflected in your history, and that your education and work experience are completely accurate. Good luck! Så ansöker du
