Senior Geopolitical and Security Adviser
Vattenfall AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2023-01-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
We are one of Europe's major retailers of electricity and heat and one of the largest producers of electricity and heat. Vattenfall's main markets are Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Sweden. The Group has approximately 20,000 employees. The Parent Company, Vattenfall AB, is 100% owned by the Swedish state, and it 's headquarter is located in Solna, Sweden.
Vattenfall believes that security is an essential component of a leading sustainable energy company. Protecting our assets are essential to maintain the trust of our customers, employees and suppliers. Managing security risks effectively is core to our approach.
The Corporate Security & Resilience function strives to be a modern security function that is flexible, agile and has great knowledge of emerging threats. The group function provides regulatory and security requirements, support to the business and governance to Vattenfall Group to mitigate risks and to ensure regulatory compliance.
Job Description
Vattenfall is looking for a Senior Geopolitical and Security Adviser to Vattenfall Corporate Security and Resilience. The position is flexible in location but a preference is given to a Swedish location.
We offer an interesting position in an international surrounding. Vattenfall and the energy industry are operating in a challenging security and resilience environment with a constant need to review and adapt its security posture.
You will work in the Security Operations team as a first line of defence for Vattenfall group and participate in the team's geopolitical analysis work aimed at supporting Vattenfall Group's decision-makers with advice and strategic assessments.
Your main tasks and responsibilities:
Monitor and analyse geopolitical developments with focus on security, potential risks and resilience of Vattenfall's operations.
Advise senior management and other applicable stakeholders on geopolitical developments
Liaise with internal stakeholders to provide group wide steering on the subject
Liaise with applicable external stakeholders in order to obtain relevant information
Be a part of a team that monitor and manage global incidents 24/7
Qualifications
We are looking for you with:
Academic degree or similar in security and resilience relevant area.
Documented experience of analytical work in geopolitics and international relations/security
Leadership skills and experience in project management
Extensive experience in security/risk management from corporate, consultancy or government sector
Excellent skills in our group language English, both spoken and written. Multilingual skills are meritorious, especially German and/or Swedish
Meritorious experience:
Corporate work in a multinational business organisation
Expertise and experience regarding GDPR
Security relevant certification (e.g., CPP, CISSP, CISM)
Experience in due diligence investigations as well as knowledge of international compliance topics such as export control, trade sanctions, KYC, AML and anti-corruption
You are a business oriented person with good and communication skills and you have the ability to communicate, what has to be communicated, across functions and cultures, both internally and externally. You have strong analytical skills and willingness to take ownership when required with a strong drive and positive attitude. Furthermore, you have a strong sense of team effort and the ability to build and maintain social relations. A high integrity, security and privacy awareness together with a proven ability to handle stress well and to deliver result in challenging circumstances are required.
Additional Information
Location: Stockholm/Solna, London Amsterdam or Berlin
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Please read mor about Diversity and other benefits here: https://careers.vattenfall.com/global/en/about-us
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the link below, no later than February 12, 2023.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact functional responsible, Anna Aggeklint or hiring manager, Kalle Ericson through the Vattenfall switchboard +46 (0)8 739 50 00 . For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter, Peter Blixter, + 46 72 237 32 02.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Michelle von Gyllenpalm (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
7370129