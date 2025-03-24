Senior Game Programmer
2025-03-24
About the Role
We're looking for a Senior Game Programmer with expertise in Unreal Engine and C++ to join our growing team. We seek someone who is both technically skilled and has a creative understanding of what makes games engaging and fun. You will work on gameplay, animation, and core game systems, helping shape the technical foundation of our projects.
Responsibilities
Actively contribute to Unreal Engine game development, maintaining clear communication on progress and feedback.
Develop and refine C++ code to build efficient, reusable game systems and components.
Implement and optimize gameplay mechanics, animation systems, and more.
Prioritize clarity and simplicity in solutions, making your work easy to understand.
Keep documentation accurate, up-to-date, and well-organized.
Continuously learn and improve, sharing knowledge with the team to enhance overall performance.
Qualifications
4+ years of experience in game development using Unreal Engine and C++.
Successfully shipped at least one commercial game.
Strong understanding of gameplay programming, animation systems, and more.
A problem-solving mindset and a passion for creating high-quality experiences.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
Preferred Skills
Experience with multiplayer games in Unreal Engine.
Knowledge of performance optimization techniques for Unreal projects.
Familiarity with scripting languages like Blueprints for rapid prototyping.
What We Offer
A dynamic work environment where creativity and innovation are encouraged.
Opportunity to work on exciting projects and have a significant impact on the final product.
Flexible working hours and the possibility for hybrid work.
Support for your personal and professional development.
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23
