Senior Game Developer
2023-04-28
We are looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Game Developer to join our Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. We are a small and collaborative team and work as a part of the Stockholm studio, developing one the biggest games in Rovio's portfolio, Angry Birds 2. As the game is steadily growing the fanbase, we are looking to add another senior game developer to the team. We are also working on a few new things and apply frequent rotations between teams in our studio.
You will be a critical addition to the team and help us maintain a big live game while adding new exciting features. We would seek your guidance on improving the game architecture and optimising the game.
What your days will look like:
Designing, prototyping and implement new game features
Writing clean and maintainable C# code
Working with server developers for seamless backend integration
Optimising the game to run smoothly on mobile platforms
Introducing new best practices to ensure seamless delivery of the team
Constantly refining the code quality by following good programming principles and implementing the TDD practice
Improving the game using the newest Unity features
Who we think will do great in this role has:
Solid experience of commercial game programming
Having built and launched one or more mobile games on iOS and Android
A few years of game development experience with Unity
Strong programming skills with C#
Experience with debugging, profiling and performance optimisations
Broad knowledge of game architecture and technologies
Experience with F2P games both as a developer and a player
What you will get here:
You'll join a team that has a strong passion for what they do
We have mastered physics based games and work on the cutting edge of innovation
You'll get to work with a super talented team that knows the ins and outs of making successful games that last
We're built on independence and responsibility. We understand the way for our people and teams to do their best work is to give them the freedom and independence to truly own their projects.
We cherish the Nordic work culture. We create joy, value teamwork, and support wellbeing and overall work life balance
You will have a chance to excel in the software craftsmanship but constantly learning with and from your teammates
Recruitment process:
First meeting: You will have a first chat with our TA partner. The aim is for us to know who you are, what your experience has been and what motivates you.
Second meeting: you will meet the hiring manager for a deeper technical conversation. This is also an opportunity for you to learn about Rovio, the wider team and the specifics of the role.
Technical round: You will do a take home exercise to complete in your own time where we will ask you to build a small game and assess your game programming skills.
Final round: You will be invited to meet the team members and present your solution. Our aim is to get a clear overview of your skills, how you would fit with our working culture, your ambitions and where we can help each other develop. You will also meet the producer of the game to see how you will work in a larger team.
Rovio's Stockholm Studio is the studio behind the hugely popular Angry Birds 2, the bigger, badder and birdier sequel to the global phenomenon Angry Birds. The studio is dedicated to making the Angry Birds 2 game experience ever more exciting for players, developing continual improvements, as well as running world class live ops every day.
In addition to Angry Birds 2, Stockholm studio is actively developing new titles with the Angry Birds brand as well as new original IPs. Our approach is to focus on highly accessible yet innovative cores paired with Rovio's light-hearted aesthetic. At the same time, we still aim to deliver a deep meta that can keep players engaged for decades. Our development is driven by our players as we push to become masters of our genre. We use data to provide insights into our players' needs, and we always strive for improvement through continual iteration.
Our ambitious teams are full of passionate gamers who are eager to leave their mark.
