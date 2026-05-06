Senior Game Developer
Rovio Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
Are you a deeply skilled engineer who loves ensuring a live game is stable, healthy, and a joy to play? We're looking for a Senior Game Developer to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden, and focus on the technical health and stability of Angry Birds 2. You'll be taking end-to-end ownership of important issues, developing proactive solutions, and truly securing the technical quality of our releases and live operations.
You'll be a key technical driver on the team, working closely with the Release Manager, producers, and developers to deliver high-quality game releases. Our team works in an amazing office at the heart of Stockholm and hope you would like to join us here.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Taking full ownership of complex and important issues, providing timely resolution, and developing proactive solutions to minimize player disruption.
Designing and implementing extensions to our existing frameworks, systems, and tools, primarily focusing on the game's engineering and meta aspects.
Contributing to the game's architecture and technical direction through implementation of technical improvements, such as refactoring or developing new systems.
Writing clean, maintainable C# code and constantly refining game code quality by following good programming principles.
Providing technical support and mentorship to engineering colleagues across the team and studio every day.
Driving solutions for improvements and tying new systems and development into our existing codebase for increased effectiveness.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
You have 7+ years of professional experience in software development, with a significant focus on mobile game development.
You have high proficiency in both Unity and C# programming, with 5+ years in this specific technical stack.
You possess strong experience with debugging, profiling, and performance optimizations in a live game environment.
You have a strong knowledge of game architecture and relevant design patterns.
You possess a high sense of ownership, accountability, and agency, with proven expertise in influencing and driving improvements within sizable projects.
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Proven experience and competency in successfully working with and improving legacy code that involves considerable complexity, scope, and size.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related technical field, demonstrating deep software engineering theoretical foundations.
Please apply with your CV in English.
We look forward to meeting you!
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or conditions in our working environment and job application procedures. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9896182