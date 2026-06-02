Financial Controller (FCA)
Incluso AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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We are looking for a Senior Financial Controller (FCA) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in August 2026, 8-months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
We can offer you an interesting position in a team of highly skilled colleagues with a positive attitude in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. In this role you will report to Head of FCA with a functional reporting to the Chief Accountant.
Skills and qualifications:
• A university degree in Business Administration, Accounting or a related field, combined with relevant accounting experience
• Good knowledge of K3 and IFRS
• Fluent Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Strong Microsoft Office skills, especially in Excel
• Experience working in SAP or a similar ERP system
• Minimum 8 years relevant work experience
• Experience from an audit firm is considered a plus
• Experience from working in a larger company is an advantage
• Strong analytical skills, a structured way of working and attention to detail
• The ability to prioritize, take ownership and deliver with a strong sense of commitment
To succeed in this role, you are structured, analytical and detail-oriented, with a pragmatic approach and the ability to prioritize effectively. You take ownership of your responsibilities, work independently and deliver high-quality results within set deadlines. You are proactive, service-minded and solution-oriented, with high integrity and a collaborative mindset. Most importantly, you enjoy sharing knowledge, supporting colleagues and contributing to a positive team spirit.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in in August 2026, 8 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7840176-2032517". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9943696