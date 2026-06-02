Product Specialist - Server Based Software
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Nacka Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Nacka
2026-06-02
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
Do you enjoy solving complex technical challenges and understanding what really happens behind the scenes when things don't work as expected?
We're now looking for a Product Specialist who combines technical curiosity with a passion for problem solving, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement - particularly within server-based and connected systems.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys not only fixing issues, but also understanding the bigger picture: analysing real customer environments, collaborating across borders, and turning insights into long-term improvements. In this role, you'll make a real difference by ensuring our customers can rely on systems that are critical to their operations.
Your role
As a Product Specialist, you are part of a global expert network supporting our Customer Centers. You will troubleshoot product, application, and server-related issues from initial analysis to resolution, often based on real customer cases. By supporting colleagues worldwide in resolving complex issues, you play a key role in improving both efficiency and customer experience.
The role sits at the intersection of application support and system-level troubleshooting, where you'll work with logs, configurations, and system behaviour rather than development. You will collaborate closely with R&D, Service, Marketing, and Product Management - not only to solve issues but also to continuously improve products.
You will often act as a technical "detective", analysing issues that occur in customer environments and working remotely to understand root causes – sometimes with limited information. This requires both technical depth and curiosity: asking the right questions, connecting the dots, and collaborating across teams and geographies. By identifying patterns and recurring challenges, you contribute to improving products, support processes, and ways of working over time.
To succeed, you will need
We're looking for someone with strong technical interest, curiosity, and a collaborative mindset. You don't need to meet every requirement from day one - your willingness to learn is just as important.
You bring:
Experience troubleshooting technical products, systems, or applications
Experience from customer support, service, or other roles involving customer interaction
Strong analytical and structured problem-solving skills
Ability to clearly explain technical topics
Confidence working across teams and cultures in a global environment
Ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks
A strong sense of ownership and drive to continuously improve
Familiarity with SQL, server environments, or similar tools and technologies used for troubleshooting and analysis
In return, we offer
At Atlas Copco, you will be part of a culture built on trust, responsibility, and continuous learning where collaboration and knowledge sharing are part of everyday work.
You can expect:
Opportunities to grow your technical expertise
A global network and knowledge-sharing culture
A role with clear impact on customer experience and business success
A supportive environment that encourages learning, curiosity, and innovation
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, most of your time will be spent in our office in Sickla, Stockholm, Sweden with the flexibility to work from home some days a week.
Contact information
Selection and interviews will take place continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The process includes interviews and a work-related assessment, followed by reference and background checks for the final candidate.
If you have any questions, you're welcome to contact:
Hanna Andersson, Talent Acquisition Specialisthanna.andersson@atlascopco.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
9943701