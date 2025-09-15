Senior Game Designer
About MAG (in brief!)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The Role - Senior Game Designer
We're looking for a Senior Game Designer to join the QuizDuel team. We are seeking someone who enjoys crafting fun, engaging experiences, bringing fresh ideas to life, and helping shape the future of one of our most popular live titles.
This role is perfect for someone who loves collaborating with others, exploring creative solutions, and making thoughtful design decisions by combining creativity, data and player insights. You'll work closely with a talented, supportive, and cross-functional team where your ideas will make a real impact.
Check out QuizDuel here: https://www.maginteractive.com/games/quizduel/
Although this role is to work with the QuizDuel team, you may work in other teams here at MAG in the future.
What You'll Be Doing Design and deliver innovative features, mechanics, and content that delight and engage our players.
Manage the full design process, from concept and prototyping to implementation and iteration.
Develop a deep understanding of QuizDuel's modes, events, and systems... and yes, you'll play it a lot!
Collaborate closely with the product lead, developers, artists, and the data analyst in the team to bring your designs to life.
Use player insights and analytics to refine features and enhance the player experience. Don't worry there's no need to crunch numbers, but you'll understand what they mean.
Keep up to date with F2P market trends and competitor games to inspire creative innovation.
Deconstruct successful F2P game systems to inform and strengthen your design strategies.
Share your ideas clearly and confidently, ensuring everyone understands the why behind your ideas.
Regularly seek feedback and collaborate with wider teams at MAG to ensure you are making use of the knowledge we have internally.
Your Skills & Experience 5+ years of experience in game design, ideally in F2P casual mobile games.
Experience working on live games with high DAU, balancing player enjoyment, innovation, and business goals.
Strong understanding of F2P fundamentals such as; engagement loops, progression, monetization, and balancing.
Comfortable interpreting key metrics (e.g. retention, ARPDAU, conversion, churn) to identify opportunities for improving features.
Familiarity with analytics dashboards and the ability to apply insights effectively.
A proven track record of designing and iterating on features that enhance player experience.
Excellent communication skills so you are able to share your vision clearly and listen openly to feedback.
Curious, and driven, you will be given a lot of trust to seek out new ideas and make an impact on a key game here at MAG.
Fluent in English (written and verbal).
Nice to Have Unity experience to prototype and test ideas independently.
Knowledge of level design, balancing, and progression systems.
Perks and Benefits Generous company bonus
Company mobile phone and contract
Favorable pension and private health insurance package
Flexible work hours
Seasonal kick-offs
Gym allowance
Generous learning and development budget
Monthly after works
Enhanced parental leave
Company wide carbon off-setting and CSR initiatives
Free weekly beginner Swedish lessons (if you want to learn the language)!
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work!
Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect.
About MAG
We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow.
We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games.
Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries. Ersättning
