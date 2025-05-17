Senior Functional Safety Engineer
2025-05-17
About QualiSafe:
At QualiSafe, we are dedicated to delivering advanced safety solutions across mission-critical systems. As a leader in functional safety and compliance, we empower our partners to innovate with confidence. Our cross-disciplinary teams work at the cutting edge of safety engineering, embedded systems, and regulatory assurance.
Position Summary:
We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Functional Safety Engineer to lead and support functional safety activities in alignment with international standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, and/or ISO 13849. You will play a key role in system and hardware/software safety lifecycle processes for complex safety-critical applications.
This position is ideal for a candidate who thrives on solving intricate problems, leading safety programs, and ensuring system compliance from concept through production.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead safety lifecycle activities including hazard analysis, risk assessment, safety concept development, and validation.
Define and maintain safety plans, safety case documentation, and safety goals.
Collaborate cross-functionally with hardware, software, and systems engineering teams to ensure safety requirements are met throughout the product lifecycle.
Conduct FMEA, FTA, and FMEDA analyses.
Support design and implementation of safety mechanisms across system layers.
Guide teams through the interpretation and application of safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262, IEC 61508).
Lead functional safety assessments and audits (internal and external).
Interface with customers and certification bodies to demonstrate compliance and resolve findings.
Mentor junior safety engineers and promote best practices within the team.
Qualifications:
Required:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Minimum 5-7 years of experience in functional safety engineering.
Deep knowledge of safety standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, ISO 13849, or DO-178C.
Demonstrated experience conducting safety analysis techniques (FMEA, FTA, HARA, FMEDA).
Experience developing and reviewing safety requirements and architectures.
Strong documentation and communication skills.
Ability to manage safety deliverables and interface with customers independently.
Preferred:
TÜV or equivalent functional safety certification.
Experience with safety-critical embedded systems and real-time applications.
Familiarity with tools such as DOORS, Medini Analyze, Ansys, or similar.
Experience with ASPICE or CMMI frameworks.
Why Join QualiSafe?
Work on cutting-edge, safety-critical projects in a collaborative and innovative environment.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Flexible work arrangements, including remote opportunities.
A strong commitment to continuous learning and career development.
How to Apply:
Send your resume to devansh@qualisafe.se
with the subject line "Senior Functional Safety Engineer Application - [Your Name]".
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
E-post: devansh@qualisafe.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare QualiSafe AB
(org.nr 559334-8559), http://www.qualisafe.se Kontakt
Devansh Mehta devansh@qualisafe.se 0762806329 Jobbnummer
9345127