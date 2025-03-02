Senior Functional Safety Engineer
2025-03-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Dizayee Solutions AB i Göteborg
About the Role
As a Senior Functional Safety Engineer, you will be part of our central Functional Safety Competence Center, contributing to both process and product development. Your work will span all levels of product development, from strategic planning to supplier selection, functional safety reviews, concept design, and product launch. This role at customer site involves close collaboration with electrical and mechatronics engineers, customers, suppliers, and technical partners.
You will focus on safety design, requirement reviews, and guiding teams through Functional Safety Concept (FSC) and Technical Safety Concept (TSC) implementation at system, software, and hardware levels.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and implement functional safety guidelines and provide structured templates.
Conduct functional safety training for impact analysis, HARA, safety analysis (SW & HW).
Plan and oversee safety test activities (Safety Plan) tailored to specific vehicle projects.
Drive functional and technical safety concept development at function, system, software, and hardware levels.
Lead functional safety engineering activities and develop technical work products.
Perform impact analyses and define safety criteria in system design.
Ensure the correct implementation of functional and technical safety requirements across vehicle systems.
Develop safety verification and validation strategies (HARA, FTAs, FMEAs, safety concepts).
Integrate ISO 26262 Functional Safety standards into corporate processes.
Align safety requirements with suppliers and customers to ensure compliance and efficiency.
Ensure proper documentation management and that safety activities meet project timelines.
Who You Are
You are a technically skilled, collaborative, and motivated leader with a strong belief in agile methodologies. You thrive in cross-functional environments and have a passion for developing and inspiring teams.
Required Qualifications:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical, Applied Physics, or Mechatronics Engineering
Extensive knowledge of ISO 26262 functional safety activities and processes
Proven experience in:
HW/SW safety analysis, including FMEA & FTA
Freedom from interference (DFA) analysis
Hardware-software interface (HSI) specification
HW/SW architecture, schematics, BOM list, and ASIL C/D metrics
Functional & technical safety concept development (ASIL domains)
Why Join Us?
At Dizayee Solutions AB, we offer an opportunity to work on cutting-edge automotive safety projects, collaborate with leading experts, and drive innovation in functional safety. If you're looking for a dynamic and impactful role, this is the place for you!
Apply Now!
Interested candidates can send their CV to info@dsab.eu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-01
