Senior Fullstack Engineer
Arkion Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arkion Solutions AB i Stockholm
As a Senior Fullstack Engineer, you will be a key player in developing our product, while ensuring our infrastructure and application meet the highest security standards. You'll lead the development of full stack features, mentor junior developers, and take ownership of our application — from implementing new features to planning architectural decisions.
You will work with our engineering team at our headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, collaborating closely with both the product development and operations teams.
We are looking for someone who is passionate about building robust, secure systems at scale — managing one of the industry's largest geospatial image datasets, rendering complex 2D and 3D map data, and designing architecture that balances functionality with reliability. You'll contribute to both production engineering and R&D initiatives, helping us maintain trust with our customers while scaling our platform to meet growing demand.
In this role, you will:
Develop and deliver full stack features for our web application (React frontend) and server-side API (Python backend)
Design and implement features across our AWS infrastructure and application layers
Plan and evaluate architecture for scalable and reliable infrastructure of a global product
Mentor developers in code quality, structure and other best practices
Collaborate with the CTO and VP of Engineering to define and improve the product and architecture.
Build and maintain geospatial UI systems with interactive 2D and 3D components using React and different map APIs
About You
You have:
Strong problem-solving skills with a track record of overcoming complex programming challenges
Extensive expertise in:
Backend development
SQL/Postgres
Experience with:
React
AWS, GCP or similar
Skill for debating tradeoffs for software design decisions, particularly around security and performance
Mentorship experience for developers
Degree in engineering, computer science, or equivalent experience
Excellent written and spoken English
It's an advantage if you also have:
Knowledge of IaC and Terraform
Worked with web test automation (Playwright)
Why Arkion
Impact that matters: your work directly contributes to power grid reliability and supports the energy transition in the society.
Real ownership: you'll shape and influence both product features and system architecture as we scale.
Strong and supportive team: you'll work alongside motivated, collaborative, international colleagues with deep domain and technical expertise.
Modern tech-stack: we build AI for power-grid assessment for our customers, and we continuously use and evaluate AI tools built by others to boost our own efficiency; our infrastructure is set up in Terraform and we have a high degree of test automation.
Flexible work environment: our company culture accommodates different life circumstances and personal needs.
Practicalities
Full-time, permanent position located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Working hours: Full-time (40 hours/week).
Expected start date: as soon as possible, or by agreement.
Salary: Competitive salary based on experience.
How to apply:
Email your CV to arbetsformedlingen@arkion.co
with the subject line Senior Fullstack Engineer. A brief note on your motivation for applying is appreciated.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19
E-post: arbetsformedlingen@arkion.co Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Fullstack Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arkion Solutions AB
(org.nr 559186-4482), https://www.arkion.co/about
Drottninggatan 32 (c/o Ioffice) (visa karta
)
111 51 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Sonja Lundberg sonja.petrovic.lundberg@arkion.co Jobbnummer
10023496