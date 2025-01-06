Senior Fullstack Engineer
Customer First is a leading company in contact center software, on a mission to revolutionize customer interactions with the power of AI. Customer First was founded in 2015 and has since then been using AI to create a hypermodern platform, and now they are in an exciting growth phase, challenging the current state of customer experiences. To be a part of Customer First means you will be a part of this growth and your idea could start a revolution.
The team at Customer First is looking heavily into new exciting technologies, to optimize processes, enhance customer engagement, and deliver exceptional service. Building smooth and more unified customer journeys is key and this is exactly what customers have been waiting for. They are a very skilled team that works closely with their customers to optimize their platform.
Do you want to be a part of a revolutionizing journey with the customer experience in the center? Then join Customer First and be part of building something new!
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain full-stack applications using Vue, Pinia, Node.js, and TypeScript.
Implement state management solutions with Pinia or Vuex to ensure smooth and scalable client-side operations.
Write, maintain, and improve tests in line with Test-Driven Development (TDD) practices to ensure robust code quality.
Work with databases such as MariaDB, SQL, Redis, and MsSQL to manage and structure data effectively.
Optimize and enhance applications to support efficient, responsive, and high-performance user experiences.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to translate requirements into technical specifications and deliver high-quality features.
Embrace and integrate AI tools into workflows to improve development efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.
Stay current with the latest technology trends, particularly in telephony and emerging AI tools, applying relevant advancements to ongoing projects.
Qualifications:
Proficient in front-end frameworks like Vue and React, with solid experience in Node.js and TypeScript for backend development.
Skilled in state management libraries such as Pinia or Vuex.
Strong understanding of Test-Driven Development (TDD) principles and commitment to producing reliable, maintainable code.
Database expertise in MariaDB, SQL, MongoDB, Redis, and MsSQL.
Open to leveraging AI tools and technologies to enhance efficiency and stay at the forefront of tech advancements (early adopter mindset).
