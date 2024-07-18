Senior FullStack Developer (Java)
Trekki AB / Datajobb / Söderhamn
2024-07-18
, Bollnäs
, Hudiksvall
, Ockelbo
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trekki AB i Söderhamn
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We can affect people's everyday lives with our work together here at Trekki.
In addition to interesting projects, we want to ensure that you have a work-life balance. Want to join our diverse community?
We are looking for experienced software developers to work in our beautiful capital Stockholm. What is it that we're looking for now? Passionate people who want to work on meaningful projects and help others around them shine!
We are an IT consulting company that provides consultants for customers. The diversity of our customers also gives opportunities for continuous learning. We aim to always find the right project for the best person, and make sure it's a two-way match.
As a valued colleague on our team, you will collaborate with the team in designing, producing, testing, or implementing moderately complex software, technology, or processes, as well as create and maintain IT architecture, large-scale data stores, and cloud-based systems.
THE IMPACT YOU WILL MAKE
The Senior FullStack Developer (Java) role will offer you the flexibility to make each day your own while working alongside people who care so that you can deliver on the following responsibilities:
Participate in all team ceremonies including planning, grooming, product demonstration, and team retrospectives.
Deliver software features using high-end development tools to assist or facilitate the development process.
Leverage Fannie Mae DevOps tool stack to build, inspect, deploy, test, and promote new or updated features.
Collaborate with other teams to set up, configure and maintain a continuous integration environment.
Work with product owners and other development team members to determine new features and user stories needed in new/revised applications or large/complex development projects.
Support complex architecture and design sessions
Participate in code reviews with peers and managers to ensure that each increment adheres to the original vision as described in the user story and all standard resource libraries and architecture patterns as appropriate.
Respond to trouble/support calls for applications in production to make quick repairs to keep applications in production.
Create or update the documentation in support of development efforts. Documents may include detailed specifications, implementation guides, architecture diagrams, or design documents.
Independently determine the needs of the customer and create solution frameworks.
Design and develop moderately complex software solutions to meet needs.
Use a process-driven approach in designing and developing solutions.
Implement new software technology and coordinate end-to-end tasks across the team.
May maintain or oversee the maintenance of existing software.
THE EXPERIENCE YOU BRING TO THE TEAM
Minimum Required Experiences
8 years
Desired Experiences
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Skills
Programming includes coding, debugging, and using relevant programming languages
Ability to frame ideas as systems and analyze the inputs, outputs, and process
Product Development includes designing products, developing product roadmaps, translating design requirements, prototyping, etc.
Experience gathering accurate information to explain concepts and answer critical questions
Working with people with different functional expertise respectfully and cooperatively to work toward a common goal
Skilled in cloud technologies and cloud computing
Communication includes communicating in writing or verbally, copywriting, planning and distributing communication, etc.
Expertise in service management concepts for networks and related standards such as ITIL practices or SDLC
Experience defining and managing changes to documents, code, computer programs, websites, and other files to enable collaboration and ensure teams are working from the latest version
Skilled in documentation and database reporting for the purposes of analysis, data discovery, and decision-making with the use of relevant software such as Crystal Reports, Excel, or SSRS
What we offer
A diverse international work environment
Opportunities to develop cutting-edge technology for well-known companies
Opportunities to work on a variety of projects, also promoting individual development
The Trekki company culture.
Being part of a wonderful and highly engaged team where you'll never feel alone!
Sponsorship of your work permit application
Health/ Life/ Occupational injury/ Occupational pension insurance.
Health activities annual budget
25 days paid leave (Vacation)
And many more!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17
charbelmalki@trekki.se
E-post: charbel.malki@trekki.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trekki AB
(org.nr 559137-7469), http://www.trekki.se
826 21 SÖDERHAMN Jobbnummer
8805711