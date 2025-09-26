Senior full stack developer
CetaSol AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CetaSol AB i Göteborg
Senior Full Stack Developer - Cetasol
Location: Gothenburg
Job Type: Full-time
About Cetasol
Cetasol is an innovative AI startup dedicated to optimising marine operations and enhancing sustainability in the maritime industry. Our cutting-edge solutions help vessel operators improve efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize environmental impact. As we continue to grow, we're looking for a skilled Senior Full Stack Developer to join our team and help shape the future of marine technology.
Your Role
As a Senior Full Stack Developer at Cetasol, you will be a key player in designing, developing, and maintaining our software solutions. You will work closely with our product and data science teams to create a seamless user experience and scalable architecture.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain front-end and cloud applications for our AI-driven solutions.
Design, implement, and optimize APIs and microservices.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers to create intuitive and visually appealing interfaces.
Ensure high performance, responsiveness, and security of applications.
Work with cloud services and containerized deployments (AWS, Docker).
Conduct code reviews, write tests, and ensure code quality.
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimise applications for performance and scalability.
Requirements
Experience & Core Skills
5+ years of professional experience in full-stack development.
Strong proficiency in TypeScript (React, Node.js) and/or Python (FastAPI).
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
Experience building and deploying containerised applications with Docker.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and collaborative team environments.
Cloud & Infrastructure
Hands-on experience with cloud databases (DynamoDB, Timestream, PostgreSQL, etc.) and cloud services (AWS Lambda, Cognito, S3, etc.).
Proven expertise in Infrastructure as Code (IaC), ideally with AWS CDK.
Knowledge of DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines and automated deployments.
Nice to Have
Experience with real-time data visualisation and mapping.
Background in performance optimization and scalable system design.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools for cloud-native applications (DataDog).
What We Offer
A chance to work on cutting-edge AI-driven solutions for the maritime industry.
A collaborative and dynamic startup environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working arrangements (remote/hybrid options available).
How to Apply
If you're passionate about technology and sustainability and want to make a real impact in the maritime industry, we'd love to hear from you!
Join Cetasol and help us shape the future of sustainable marine operations!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Apply on Linkedin Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CetaSol AB
(org.nr 559279-5677), https://cetasol.com
Åvägen 17 C (visa karta
)
412 51 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9527777